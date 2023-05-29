"Finally the end"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way happy to see Daniele and Yohan break up 

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 ended on Sunday, May 28, with Yohan announcing that he wanted to get separated from his wife Daniele. In the final part of the tell-all episode, Yohan said that he did not want his wife to be friends with their ex-partners, adding that he wanted to leave Daniele after the lease on their apartment ended.

Yohan also revealed that Daniele still had pictures of Taylen in their home, but the latter clarified that she had pictures of everyone from her past. Daniele apologized to her husband and wanted to make things better, but Yohan confessed that he was done with their marriage.

Daniele felt that he was behaving in such an extreme manner because Taylen was there, but Yohan insisted that he was serious about his decision:

"I don't have the same love for her anymore. The damage is already done. I don't care whether you talk or not. ... She can have all the friends she wants now, I don't care anymore."

Daniele began crying after this and asked Yohan to get therapy together, but he denied to give the marriage another shot. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were happy to see Yohan stand up for himself after such a turbulent marriage, where Daniele reminded him again and again that he was not making enough money for them.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans think Daniele was "selfish"

Ever since Daniele arrived in the Dominican Republic, she kept on slamming Yohan for not making enough money for her and for rent in a luxurious place. She also told him to change his ways of conducting business and forced him to meet her ex-boyfriend, which did not go well.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way felt that Daniele was very "selfish" and were happy as Yohan declared his intention of leaving his wife.

Cast members tried to convince Yohan to give his marriage another shot

Other cast members were also shocked by Daniele’s behavior and Debbie even told her that she insulted her husband by bringing a guy home that she “used to have fun with.”

Taylen tried to convince Yohan that there were no romantic feelings between him and Daniele, but the former did not even feel comfortable with them staying in the same room.

The cast members also tried to ask Yohan to give his marriage another chance but he refused to do so. He also said:

"You don't want commitment? Stay single. Don't get married. If you don't want the responsibility of a husband, don't get married."

TLC has not confirmed if 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will return for a fifth season.

