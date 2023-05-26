Fact Check: Are Nicole and Mahmoud filming for a 90 Day Fiancé spin-off? Couple reunites at LA airport

90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Sherbiny had an emotional reunion with her husband Mahmoud El Sherbiny at the Los Angeles airport on Tuesday, May 23. The couple was seen happily greeting each other in a video captured by X17onlineVideo Youtube Channel. What’s more interesting is that the entire camera crew of 90 Day Fiancé series was following the couple as they headed outside the airport, which means that they are shooting for another spin-off of the popular TLC show.

The pair could not stop chatting as the cameramen took pictures of them in different places, with Mahmoud constantly avoiding Nicole's kis*es.

Mahmoud, who is from Egypt, was first seen in front of cameras on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 and told his brother in the finale that he would have to move to the US for Nicole’s sake, despite fearing that he won’t find a job or a mosque in the country.

Nicole failed to live in Egypt due to some cultural differences and the fact that Mahmoud didn't allow her to wear revealing clothes in his country. Now, the couple will attempt to restart their marriage in America.

Nicole confirmed in the 90 Day Fiancé tell-all episode, which aired on May 21, that Mahmoud had a visa appointment in a couple of weeks to get a K1 visa.

About 90 Day Fiancé stars Nicole and Mahmoud's relationship

Nicole and Mahmoud have had quite a turbulent relationship which involves a very dramatic divorce and a whirlwind wedding. Nicole met Mahmoud while she was traveling in Egypt and the couple dated only for a few days before the former had to leave for the US. She returned a few days later, only to marry Mahmoud without informing her family.

Nicole even changed her religion to Islam for Mahmoud's sake without doing any research of her own. Later, she experienced a cultural shock as she could not wear clothes of her choice, despite being a fashion designer, and even had a hard time making friends in the country.

The couple got divorced after 11 months and Nicole headed back to her hometown.

She was having a tough time doing the duties of a religious Muslim woman but still decided to give her marriage another shot. After returning to Egypt, Nicole realized that her "problems" were still present in the country.

She fought with Mahmoud multiple times over not being able to adapt in a conservative country, where women could not even sit in cafes. Later, Nicole also caught Mahmoud talking to a woman from China online but the couple moved past that incident.

Mahmoud did not like Nicole's friend and advised her to stop talking to her. After that, Nicole told Mahmoud that she was ready to leave Egypt as she could not live there. Mahmoud, who had no intentions of moving to America, agreed to stay with her in the new country despite having some very big fears.

Mahmoud also warned her that he would still try to change her clothing style in America.

The final part of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 reunion will air on TLC this Sunday, May 28, at 8 pm ET. As seen in the promo, Nicole and Mahmoud will have a very intense fight after which Gabe advises her to leave her husband.

