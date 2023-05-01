"Master manipulator and gaslighter"- Why are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slamming Daniele in episode 13? 

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 13, titled Winds Do Not Blow As the Ships Wish, aired on TLC on Sunday, April 30, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a very awkward meeting between Daniele's ex Taylen and her husband Yohan. Daniele told Yohan that she was just friends with Taylen now and wanted her husband to meet him.

Yohan kept on saying no to her and the couple even fought about her meeting Taylen without his approval. Daniele eventually managed to convince Yohan by stating that her friends were his friends and vice versa.

The meeting, however, did not go as per Daniele's expectations, as Yohan kept on asking private questions about their past relationship, and even their s*xual history.

Taylen felt that Yohan did not trust Daniele, which could cause trouble in their marriage, and assured him that he did not want to sleep with his wife. Daniele started to cry at the end of the meeting as she felt that Yohan was embarrassing her because of his own insecurities. She claimed that he got "power" after humiliating her.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans did not agree with Daniele and felt that she herself was responsible for this awkward situation since Yohan did not even want to meet Taylen. They called her a "master manipulator and gaslighter" for crying and blaming the situation on Yohan.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Daniele for playing victim

Just a few seconds after meeting each other, in a confessional, Yohan called Taylen a "flamingo" because of his pink clothes. He compared his height and shoe size to Taylen, who felt uncomfortable by the questions.

Yohan then directly asked Taylen if he wanted to be with his wife romantically or have s*x with her, which he denied. He also wanted Daniele to ask her ex about their past s*xual relationship, but she refused to do so.

Soon after, Daniele started to cry, as she felt that Yohan was trying to get more power by humiliating her in front of others. In response, Yohan reminded her that she wanted this to happen, so now he was going to get his answers.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Daniele for acting like a victim after forcing Yohan to meet Taylen.

#90dayfiancetheotherway Daniele acting like a victim to the completely inappropriate and uncomfortable situation she put her husband in Daniele acting like a victim to the completely inappropriate and uncomfortable situation she put her husband in#90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway https://t.co/1ZVFiNlXpp

Jack @J_Rog18 #90DayTheOtherWay Not Daniele saying what she "won't tolerate" as if she doesn't jump at ANY opportunity to embarrass, humiliate and degrade her husband!!! #90DayFiance Not Daniele saying what she "won't tolerate" as if she doesn't jump at ANY opportunity to embarrass, humiliate and degrade her husband!!! #90DayFiance #90DayTheOtherWay

#90DayFiance Daniele turns on the tears any time she gets called out for her behavior. #90DayFiance TheOtherWay Daniele turns on the tears any time she gets called out for her behavior.#90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay https://t.co/9MQHTxzRNW

HE TOLD DANIELE he didnt want to meet with her EX. This is what she gets for demanding he do something he doesnt want to do. Yohan handed this meeting the same way I would haveHE TOLD DANIELE he didnt want to meet with her EX. This is what she gets for demanding he do something he doesnt want to do. #90dayfiance #90dayfiance theotherway Yohan handed this meeting the same way I would haveHE TOLD DANIELE he didnt want to meet with her EX. This is what she gets for demanding he do something he doesnt want to do. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

Keys Please 👑💄💅🏾 @miss_brown84 This is what Daniele gets. Yohan told her dont meet with this man and he didnt want to meet him. Now she here crying and hurt #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TheOtherWay This is what Daniele gets. Yohan told her dont meet with this man and he didnt want to meet him. Now she here crying and hurt #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay https://t.co/1BrwuT51jD

Daniele and Yohan have been have been fighting for many weeks now

Ever since Daniele returned to the Dominican Republic to be with Yohan, the two have been fighting over their finances. Daniele wants Yohan to help her with rent or with household activities, but he refuses to do either. Daniele is also disappointed with Yohan's meat business, which is not doing well.

As seen in a promo, Daniele will soon tell Yohan that she is done with their marriage and that she cannot live with an "angry jealous" man.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

