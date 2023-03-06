"Just wants to be mad"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way slam Daniele for fighting Yohan about his past

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 5 aired on TLC on Sunday, March 5, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Yohan and Daniele met Sophy, one of Daniele’s friends, who was concerned about whether the latter could even live in the Dominican Republic. During their lunch, Sophy asked Yohan if his parents wanted grandchildren and if he had kids with someone else, reminding him that Daniele is 10 years older than him.

Yohan and Daniele have been trying to have children for a long time, but the latter has only a 5% chance of natural conception. Yohan, who had a gut intuition that it would happen when the time was right, revealed that he did get someone pregnant in the past, but that person had an abortion. This shocked Daniele as Yohan had told her that the other woman had a miscarriage, not an abortion.

She told Yohan:

"Those are two different things. Neither of them make me upset or angry with you. What makes me angry with you is the fact that you lied about it."

Daniele did not want the kind of relationship where her partner did not disclose such important information. Yohan thought that he had already told everything to her and asked her to “end this” if she did not trust him.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans felt that Daniele was using someone else’s abortion as a reason to be mad at her husband, given that she had been fighting with him since her arrival at the Dominican Republic.

Jenn @jennellens Daniele would be more mad if yohan had a child with someone else. She just wants to be mad. #90DayFiance Daniele would be more mad if yohan had a child with someone else. She just wants to be mad. #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans remind Daniele of her own hidden lies

Daniele stormed out of the conversation while telling Yohan that she wanted him to "be a different person." 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Daniele for fighting Yohan over his past relationships and for not disclosing someone else's medical history.

They also reminded her that she herself had hidden the fact that she was not going to file visa papers for Yohan. Many added that she had also not disclosed that she filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.

simonefrncs @simonefrncs Daniele he is saying I cannot tell you why she decided by her own choice to have an abortion. He is not entitled to an answer and neither are you #90DayFiance Daniele he is saying I cannot tell you why she decided by her own choice to have an abortion. He is not entitled to an answer and neither are you #90DayFiance

Nida @nidzi1k @April2829 Why is Daniele always starting fights with Johan. His past isn’t her business. How does it effect her if his ex had an abortion. He didn’t lie to her. He didn’t tell her something that doesn’t effect her #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TheOtherWay @April2829 Why is Daniele always starting fights with Johan. His past isn’t her business. How does it effect her if his ex had an abortion. He didn’t lie to her. He didn’t tell her something that doesn’t effect her #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay

Katrina, RN @SoKattastic I agree with Yohan on that. It’s really none of Daniele’s business why that woman decides to get an abortion. It has nothing to do with her or their current relationship. #90dayfiance I agree with Yohan on that. It’s really none of Daniele’s business why that woman decides to get an abortion. It has nothing to do with her or their current relationship. #90dayfiance

Katrina, RN @SoKattastic So Daniele is one of those “how dare you get an abortion when I can’t even conceive” kind of women? That’s all I’m getting from this. #90dayfiance So Daniele is one of those “how dare you get an abortion when I can’t even conceive” kind of women? That’s all I’m getting from this. #90dayfiance

Chiefsloverchick @Chiefsloverchi1 #90DayFiance I’m super annoyed that Daniele is going hard on Yohan about the abortion #90dayfianceTheOtherWay I’m super annoyed that Daniele is going hard on Yohan about the abortion #90dayfianceTheOtherWay #90DayFiance https://t.co/Ai8qm98WjB

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey #90dayfianceTheOtherWay I dont Daniele. She lied to Yohan about moving to the US but she is upset he didnt tell her about his ex past abortion. Wouldnt that be personal to the his ex's medical history ? Not public knowledge. #90DayFiance I dont Daniele. She lied to Yohan about moving to the US but she is upset he didnt tell her about his ex past abortion. Wouldnt that be personal to the his ex's medical history ? Not public knowledge. #90DayFiance #90dayfianceTheOtherWay

Mira 💕 @MMira08 #90DayFianceTheOtherWay Yohan probably considers abortion and miscarriage to be the same thing. Smh it’s not this deep. Regardless the baby isn’t here so move on Daniele #90dayfiance Yohan probably considers abortion and miscarriage to be the same thing. Smh it’s not this deep. Regardless the baby isn’t here so move on Daniele #90dayfiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay https://t.co/qB0LILXYow

Yohan himself wanted to move to New York to find a suitable job after marrying Daniele

As seen in the past couple of episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Yohan wanted to move to New York to find a better job, as the economic conditions in the Dominican Republic were very poor. However, Daniele refused to move back to the USA, as she did not want to live in New York.

Yohan felt that Daniele could not even survive living in the country for more than a year. Since her arrival, she has asked Yohan to alter his ways of doing his meat business and asked him to rent places way out of his budget.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans will also be able to stream the show on Discovery+ and TLC Go.

