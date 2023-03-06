"Just wants to be mad"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way slam Daniele for fighting Yohan about his past

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 5 aired on TLC on Sunday, March 5, at 8 pm ET.
In the episode, Yohan and Daniele met Sophy, one of Daniele’s friends, who was concerned about whether the latter could even live in the Dominican Republic. During their lunch, Sophy asked Yohan if his parents wanted grandchildren and if he had kids with someone else, reminding him that Daniele is 10 years older than him.
Yohan and Daniele have been trying to have children for a long time, but the latter has only a 5% chance of natural conception. Yohan, who had a gut intuition that it would happen when the time was right, revealed that he did get someone pregnant in the past, but that person had an abortion. This shocked Daniele as Yohan had told her that the other woman had a miscarriage, not an abortion.
She told Yohan:
"Those are two different things. Neither of them make me upset or angry with you. What makes me angry with you is the fact that you lied about it."
Daniele did not want the kind of relationship where her partner did not disclose such important information. Yohan thought that he had already told everything to her and asked her to “end this” if she did not trust him.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans felt that Daniele was using someone else’s abortion as a reason to be mad at her husband, given that she had been fighting with him since her arrival at the Dominican Republic.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans remind Daniele of her own hidden lies
Daniele stormed out of the conversation while telling Yohan that she wanted him to "be a different person." 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Daniele for fighting Yohan over his past relationships and for not disclosing someone else's medical history.
They also reminded her that she herself had hidden the fact that she was not going to file visa papers for Yohan. Many added that she had also not disclosed that she filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.
Yohan himself wanted to move to New York to find a suitable job after marrying Daniele
As seen in the past couple of episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Yohan wanted to move to New York to find a better job, as the economic conditions in the Dominican Republic were very poor. However, Daniele refused to move back to the USA, as she did not want to live in New York.
Yohan felt that Daniele could not even survive living in the country for more than a year. Since her arrival, she has asked Yohan to alter his ways of doing his meat business and asked him to rent places way out of his budget.
TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans will also be able to stream the show on Discovery+ and TLC Go.