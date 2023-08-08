"Controlling"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Mary for lying to Brandan in season 5 episode 5

Season 5 episode 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which aired on August 7, 2023, featured some ups and downs between the couples. While Kimberly Rochelle and Tejaswi "TJ" Goswami tried to resolve their differences, Julio, on the other hand, questioned whether moving to the Netherlands with Kirsten was a wise decision.

Brandan and Mary also got into a quarrel after Brandan learned about a lie the latter had been telling him for a long time. The synopsis for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 5 titled My So-Called Wi-Fi, reads,

"Brandan discovers Mary's lie; Daniele's friends grill Daniele and Yohan about their relationship; Julio second-guesses his move to the Netherlands; Armando reveals old wounds; Tensions run high between Kimberly and TJ's brother."

In the recent episode, Brandan was seen hanging out with Mary's friends when one of them remarked that Mary used to unplug the wifi so she could hang out with them without telling Brandan.

"Do you know that Mary unplugged her WiFi, turned off her phone, to go hang out many other times with us?"

Since the episode aired, fans have been sharing their reactions, highlighting how Mary is jealous of Brandan talking to other women, but she is herself lying and hanging out with her male friends.

eagles208 @eagles2081 @90DayFiance Mary is a controlling Tease! What a fake. SHAME

Netizens react to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 cast member Mary's lie

Before Brandan moved to the Philippines to meet Mary, the couple maintained a long-distance relationship where they were always chatting via video calls. Furthermore, the couple was even making video calls while asleep out of fear related to cheating and general insecurity.

During his talk with Mary's friends, Brandan explains how he often gets jealous of her hanging out with her male friends. According to him,

“When she went to the beach with you guys, there’s like no service. So I can’t be on the phone and you guys are just having fun while I’m just, like, not … she would tell me, so I don’t like, overthink. We don’t hide secrets.”

At this juncture, Mary's friend tells him that she would often unplug Wi-Fi just to hang out with them, and she would sometimes turn off her phone as well.

Brandan confronted Mary about this, to which she replied how important her friends are to her. Following the release of this episode, fans took to social media to share their reactions, with many rebuking Mary for her actions and simultaneously calling the pair's relationship dynamic "unhealthy" and "toxic."

Nida @nidzi1k #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway @jillsteet05 Brandan and Mary’s dynamic is unhealthy. Who stays on the phone 24/7 with someone everyday. I would get annoyed. They should have an open mind and trust which neither have for each other. Both are insecure and jealous

Dapperboy @SassyMay18 @90DayFiance Poor Brandon getting manipulated by lying Mary. Be a better man!

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey Mary is not the innocent little jealous girl that Brandon thought she was. Mary is a master manipulator. Brandon is dealing with pure evil. Mary is not innocent. Wonder what else she lied about. #90dayfiance #90dayfiance TheotherWay

The two 23-year-olds aren't exactly known for their trustworthiness with one another. Their relationship has been marred by envy, insecurity, and serious trust issues thus far.

When will the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, be released?

Since the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 on July 10, 2023, five episodes have already been released. Among the details mentioned in the show's description are:

"Americans move to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted?"

The sixth episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, titled Who's the Bossiest, will be released on August 14, 2023. It will feature the following, according to the synopsis:

"Yash tells Kimberly that marrying his brother will ruin everyone's lives; Kenny and Armando are at a crossroads; Kirsten heads home, and Julio pinky promises to see her in three months in the Netherlands; Holly takes a self-defense class."

The episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 airs every Monday at 8 PM ET on TLC.