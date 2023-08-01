90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode 4 - Armando’s mother cries as he announces his intentions of moving to Mexico City

This week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which aired on Monday, July 31, saw Armando telling his mother some very big news, which broke her heart. Armando's husband Kenny has been trying to convince him to move to Mexico city and he is now warming up to the same idea.

Armando’s mother, on the other hand, was not so open about the move, which they discussed while having dinner. She recalled how tough it was to let her son go to La Misión and Rosarito in the past and how neither of them cared about her at the time.

Armando said that he left with a heavy heart, but his mother taunted him by saying:

"You saw me cry and left anyway and now, again, you want to move farther away from me? Or what do you want? I don’t understand. Are you trying to make me suffer?"

His mother also mentioned that Armando was still her “little boy” and cried loudly in front of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cameras.

Armando acknowledged that his mother was in pain, but questioned her for not supporting him after he came out as gay. He assured her that he would be considerate of her feelings before making his final decision.

Armando blamed his mother for not supporting him in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode 4

Armando confessed in front of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cameras that he was neglected by his family after he came out so he “didn’t have another option” than to move away.

“When I said ‘I am this person,’ did you support me? No. You didn’t kick me out of the house, but you told me that I wasn’t that person. [You said], ‘You were married, you are not that person,” he told his mother.

Armando’s mother said that this was his perception of things, but she had never made him feel this way. This angered Armando, who said in a confessional:

"But with everything that I went through ... the [way] my mom is in some ways victimizing herself is very unfair. I've held so much in, I've been so hurt over the years and now I'm going to voice it."

Armando also said that no one hugged him when his previous marriage ended or when he came out. He told his mother he only left her to “survive” in the world.

Even Kenny got concerned by this, even though he did not understand Spanish and the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way showmakers were translating the conversation.

“She puts so much guilt on Armando, and sometimes it seems like she won't let him put his own happiness and feelings first,” he said.

Armando said that he did not want to hurt his mother and would take her feelings in consideration while making the final decision about moving to Mexico.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery+ and TLC Go.