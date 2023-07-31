On July 31, 2023, YG Entertainment released a new photocard theme for BLACKPINK's BLACKPINK THE GAME. The theme features all four members of the group: Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa. The agency posted a video with the caption:
"As summer progresses, we continue making beautiful memories with BLACKPINK. Stay tuned for the new photocard theme 'A Midsummer Night's Dream.'"
However, upon the release of the new photocard theme, fans expressed disappointment as they were eagerly waiting for the game's OST, The Girls, which the agency had announced would be released in July.
Previously, YG Entertainment apologized for the delay but BLINKs still haven't seen any sign of The Girls OST, leading to frustration among fans. They took to social media to express their outrage about the agency's perceived ignorance and called them "scammers."
"This is not what we waiting for": BLINKS wants YG Entertainment to release BLACKPINK's The Girls OST
As the wait for BLACKPINK's The Girls OST seems unending, fans are worried if YG Entertainment has given the song to other groups within the company. Others are deeply disappointed that the agency hasn't kept its promises. Some felt that the delay is preventing the group's music from reaching their fans, leading to accusations of gatekeeping.
Here's what the agency posted on July 4, 2023:
Despite the stunning appearance of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé in the latest photocard theme for the game, only a few fans have praised their beauty. Meanwhile, many others continue to demand an explanation from YG Entertainment for the delay of the song.
Interestingly, some fans are sarcastically posting on social media, claiming that the agency released the music video teaser five years ago when in reality, it was released in May 2023.
See how fans are reacting to the delay of The Girls OST:
As described by the Uptodown, the game is about:
"BLACKPINK THE GAME is a fun game that's perfect for fans of the group BLACKPINK. In it, you'll have to organize the members' schedules, solve puzzles, and ensure all the girls always wear the latest trends. In game, you can even play fun mini-games with your friends in BLACKPINK WORLD. In this game mode, you can meet other players and interact with their avatars in real-time."
While fans continue to enjoy playing the game, they are becoming increasingly irritated by the continuing delay of the OST from YG Entertainment. Some fans even say they will take action against the agency if they don't release the music in August.
More about the girl group
The South Korean girl group, also stylized as BLɅϽKPIИK, is created by YG Entertainment. It comprises four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. They debuted in August 2016 with the single album Square One, featuring the songs Whistle and Boombayah. These tracks succeeded significantly, reaching number one on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.
The group achieved two notable milestones: the first girl group to reach the top of the Billboard Artists 100 chart and the first Korean girl group to enter and top the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.
The group is currently on their Born Pink World Tour and will conclude it on August 26, 2023.