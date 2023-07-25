"Wrong"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Mary for not telling the house rules to Brandan

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode 3 aired on TLC this Monday, July 24, at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased Mary finally meeting Brandan after texting and video calling him 24 hours a day. Mary's grandparents had already warned her against getting physically intimate with Brandan and also asked her to tell Brandan that he will have to ask for their permission to hug or kiss her.

Initially, Mary agreed to this, but she was scared about Brandan's reaction and so decided not to tell him right away. She was also able to convince her brother to take her side and kissed Brandan at the airport after hugging him.

Even in the car, they could not keep their hands off each other and Mary's brother had to tell him that this was against their culture, as it brings shame to the ancestors. Brandan was shocked by this as Mary had never said anything about this and revealed that he would have taken care of his behavior if he knew it.

Mary disregarded her grandparents' rules to make their first meeting special, but got nervous when they asked Brandan what they did after meeting at the airport. She refused to translate or say anything to them.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Mary for not telling Brandan about the rules.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Mary for not listening to her granparents

Mary revealed that her grandparents, who raised her after her parents left her, did not talk to her brother for a year when they found out that he had kids outside of marriage. They were concerned about their growing age and hoped that Brandan would respect them. But Mary herself did not adhere to the rules and kept on kissing Brandan in front of her brother.

However, she did confess that things will turn sour if her grandparents feel disrespected by Brandan.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans criticized Mary for not making Brandan aware of the rules in her house and disregarding what her grandparents told her.

#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/fPmqH4ZJny Mary taking out all her anger issues of her past cheating boyfriends on this dumb white boy is what the grandparents should be worried about. Not holding hands.

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 Thats kind of rude for Mary to be breaking the rules and making out with him in the car with her bros right there #90dayfiance #90dayfiance theotherway

Megamind💋 @ashton_h23 Why didn’t Mary mention to Brandan that there would be rules?!?! All those hours they stay on that phone and she couldn’t bring this up or have her folks have a convo with their expectations ahead of time #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TheOtherWay

Mary is for sure not going to listen to her grandparents, I'm confident in that Mary is for sure not going to listen to her grandparents, I'm confident in that

jaja @jajaomictin so Mary tells Brandan to be respectful to her grandparents … she a hypocrite yo #90dayfiance

About Mary and Brandan's relationship

Mary was cheated on by her ex-boyfriend several times so she became very suspicious of Brandan when they started dating. She also revealed that she had abandonment issues and so was always on video call with him. He also sent her every penny of his savings, which helped her build their dream home.

Mary also slammed him for sitting next to a woman on their flight, making him shift the seat and also asking him not to visit his mother and sister.

TLC airs new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET and fans can also stream the show on Discovery+.