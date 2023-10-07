What did Sam Hyde do? Alt right Neo Nazi allegations explored as Doja Cat faces severe backlash over viral T-shirt picture

Doja Cat is being blasted online after posting a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a t-shirt featuring Sam Hyde, notoriously known for his neo-Nazi beliefs across the internet. After garnering immense backlash online, the singer deleted the picture from the social networking site. She had not addressed the same at the time of writing this article.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains content related to Neo-Nazis, homophobia, as well as physical and s*xual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Doja Cat has become one of the most controversial singers of late, following the release of songs like Paint the Town Red and Demons, which many have alleged as being Satan-inspired. Now, she has become a topic of interest yet again after posting a controversial image on Instagram.

In the now-deleted social media post, Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, was seen wearing a tiara. She also sported a series of small hoop earrings and bedazzled eyebrows. While glaring at the camera in her selfie, she showcased her black t-shirt, which had a picture of Sam Hyde seen holding a firearm.

At the time of writing this article, the picture had circulated across social media platforms, amassing over 11 million views.

Sam Hyde is an alt-right comedian who founded the group Million Dollar Extreme

Sam Hyde went viral on social media in the mid-2010s after uploading a series of homophobic and racist stand-up acts. During one of them, he said that the “fag*ot brain that’s all f**ed up” because:

“Homosexuality is the manifestation of intense perversion and antisocial attitudes.”

He is also the co-founder of the comedy group Million Dollar Extreme, along with Charles Carroll and Nick Rochefort.

Sam Hyde has publicly shown support to alt-right and neo-Nazi groups. In June 2017, Hyde donated $5000 to far-right content creator Andrew Anglin from the Daily Stormer. Anglin had set up a fundraiser to fight Southern Poverty Law Center’s lawsuit, in which they claimed that the Daily Stormer was organizing trolls to harass a Jewish woman from Montana.

In 2015, Sam Hyde became a 4Chan meme after intentionally misidentifying himself as the gunman responsible for multiple mass shootings like the Parkland Las Vegas shooting and the Orlando shootings amongst others.

The controversial internet figure’s picture was also seen in the May 2022 racist New York shooter’s manifesto. The latter made headlines after shooting 10 people in Buffalo.

Reddit user u/Not_Grunge also said on the r/G59 forum that Hyde had affiliated himself with neo-Nazis like Bertrand Spencer. The Hope Not Hate website also revealed that he has been photographed alongside neo-Nazi Andrew Auernheimer in the past.

In August 2020, Hyde appeared on alt-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars podcast. The same year, he was featured in an election broadcast alongside white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

In October 2017, it was alleged that Sam Hyde dated a 15-year-old girl named Marky. It was also alleged that the former was physically abusive towards the teenager. Graphic images showing evidence that he may have hit her in the face and caused bleeding also made it online.

In other instances, Hyde has been repeatedly misogynistic and threatened women. In a December 2019 video, titled Beating Women, he said that women who pursue STEM careers are “f**king retard b***h dyke[s].”

As per Hope not Hate, Sam Hyde also once stated:

“If I ever get a chance to legally beat women, it’s going down, and it’s going down quickly.”

The controversial internet figure has also dabbled in boxing. He fought IAMTHMPSN in the past after taking on the moniker of The Candyman. He also became the co-owner of the Happy Punch Promotions influencer boxing company.

Netizens react to the viral Doja Cat Instagram post

Despite deleting the controversial picture, Doja Cat continues to garner backlash online. A few reactions to her post read:

As mentioned prior, the Kiss Me More singer had not addressed the controversy at the time of writing this article.