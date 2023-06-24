Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour 2023: Presale, how to register, tickets, dates, venues, and more 

Doja Cat has announced a new tour, titled The Scarlet Tour 2023, which is scheduled to take place from October 31, 2023, to December 13, 2023, in venues across mainland USA and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's new single, Attention.

The singer announced the tour via a post on her official Instagram page.

Presale for the tour will be available from June 28, 2023, at 10 am local time. Fans can pre-register for the presale at Ticketmaster's Verified Doja Cat page.

General tickets for the tour will be available from June 30, 2023, 10 am local time on the singer's official website. Ticket prices have not been announced.

Ice Spice, Doechii to join Doja Cat on tour

Rap Alert @rapalert1O Doja Cat announces ‘The Scarlet Tour’ with special guests Ice Spice and Doechii. Doja Cat announces ‘The Scarlet Tour’ with special guests Ice Spice and Doechii. https://t.co/u391oP9Ynl

Joining Doja Cat on tour will be rapper Ice Spice, who is best known for her debut EP, Like..?, which was released on January 20, 2023. The EP peaked at number 15 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as at number 33 on the Kiwi album chart.

Along with them, there will be rapper Doechii, who is best known for her single, What It Is (Block Boy), on which she collaborated with Kodak Black. The single peaked at number 13 on the Kiwi singles chart as well as at number 18 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop singles chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Doja Cat tour is given below:

October 31, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

November 2, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

November 3, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

November 5, 2023 – San Diego, California at Viejas Arena

November 6, 2023 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center

November 8, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

November 10, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

November 13, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

November 15, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

November 16, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

November 19, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

November 21, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

November 24, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

November 26, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

November 27, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

November 29, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

November 30, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

December 2, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

December 4, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

December 7, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

December 8, 2023 – Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center

December 10, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

December 11, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

December 13, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

Tracing Doja Cat's music career

Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, better known by her stage name Doja Cat, was born on October 21, 1995. The rapper began her music career after dropping out of high school, performing online and in the underground hip-hop scene.

The singer released her debut studio album, Amala, on March 30, 2018. The album peaked at number 138 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 16 on the Billboard R&B album chart.

Following the sucess of her first album, the rapper released her second studio album, Hot Pink, on November 8, 2019. The album was a major success, peaking at number 8 on the Norwegian album chart as well as at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The rapper released her third studio album, Planet Her, on June 25, 2021. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Kiwi album chart. It also peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200, as well as Australian, Canadian, Norwegian and Swedish album charts respectively.

