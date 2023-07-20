A Haunting in Venice new trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways 

A Haunting in Venice is a brand new mystery thriller movie that is all set to hit theaters on September 15, 2023. The upcoming movie has been gleaned from beloved mystery novelist Agatha Christie's highly celebrated book, titled Hallowe'en Party. Michael Green has served as the screenplay writer for the movie, while Kenneth Branagh has acted as the director.

An official trailer for A Haunting in Venice was dropped by 20th Century Studious on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The new trailer has provided the audience with intriguing glimpses of what is about to come their way in the new supernatural mystery movie. By the looks of the trailer, it is quite evident that viewers are in for a series of suspensefully woven haunting and thrilling events.

The trailer has also offered viewers a look at the movie's star-studded cast, including Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh. Needless to say, there are several significant takeaways from the freshly launched trailer for A Haunting in Venice, that have excited fans ahead of the movie's arrival in theaters.

From plot to cast, three major takeaways from the official new trailer for A Haunting in Venice explored

1) Kenneth Branagh will reprise his role in A Haunting in Venice as world-famous detective Hercule Poirot

A still from A Haunting in Venice trailer (Image Via 20th Century Studios/YouTube)

As showcased in the new trailer for the upcoming mystery thriller film, the Academy Award-winning actor Kenneth Branagh will return as the renowned Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot. As shown in the trailer, the character is now retired and enjoying his stay in one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

However, he will soon be caught up in a world of mysteries and supernatural events after joining a séance gathering, along with an array of other guests in an infamously haunted and decaying palazzo. Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot is revealed to have his hands full with several mysteries as he tries to grasp, understand, and solve all the strange happenings at the place.

2) A series of strange and supernatural incidents will unfold in the movie, leading to a suspicious murder

A still from A Haunting in Venice trailer (Image Via 20th Century Studios/YouTube)

From the glimpses offered in the trailer, it is quite evident that the upcoming 20th Century Studios movie is going to be a perfect blend of horror and thriller. A chilling murder will be at the center of the main plotline of the movie, similar to other Agatha Christie stories.

The audience will witness the main character of the movie, Hercule Poirot, entangled in several mysteries as he attempts to solve the murder of a guest present at the séance party. It will be quite interesting to see whether all the haunting events are part of a much more heinous plan of the murderer or if there are actual supernatural elements behind the events.

3) An array of critically acclaimed actors star in the movie

A still from the trailer (Image Via 20th Century Studios/YouTube)

The trailer has also offered viewers a look into the promising cast list for A Haunting in Venice. Apart from Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot, the cast list for the upcoming movie comprises Tina Fey as Poirot's old friend and a popular character from Christie's novels, Ariadne Oliver, and Michelle Yeoh as the prime mediator of the séance rituals, Joyce Reynolds. Other actors in the cast include:

Kyle Allen as Maxime Gerard

Camille Cottin as Olga Seminoff

Jude Hill as Leopold Ferrier

Jamie Dornan as Dr. Leslie Ferrier

Ali Khan as Nicholas Holland

Kelly Reilly as Rowena Drake

Emma Laird as Desdemona Holland

Riccardo Scamarcio as Vitale Portfoglio

Don't forget to watch A Haunting in Venice, which will debut in theaters on September 15, 2023.