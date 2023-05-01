A Haunting in Venice: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The highly anticipated Agatha Christie book adaptation A Haunting in Venice is set to premiere on the big screen on September 15, 2023. The movie entails the story of Detective Hercule Poirot, a staple in Agatha Christie's novels, who is now retired and lives sequestered in Venice and is invited to a seance. When one of the guests is murdered at the scene of the seance, it is up to the detective to solve the case.

The supernatural thriller promises to hit it off the park with what is considered to be its most unpredictable installment yet, with a star-studded cast to add to the flair. The official synopsis from 20th Century Studios reads:

“A Haunting in Venice” is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, “A Haunting in Venice” is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

The modern Agatha Christie book adaptation first debuted in 2017 with the blockbuster film Murder on the Orient Express. The film garnered worldwide appreciation and has since managed to build a huge fandom for mystery and crime movies. The trend continued with the second installment of these adaptations with Death on the Nile in 2022, which was also the first of its kind and raised the bar for mystery and thriller movies in the industry.

The new movie is based on the Agatha Christie novel Hallowe'en Party and houses names like Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, and Tina Fey, among many others. Fans can't wait to see the surprises, twists, and turns that the upcoming installment promises and how the film manages to venture into the complexities of the storyline of this particular novel.

A Haunting in Venice promises to be an exciting adventure for fans

Throughout the years, Agatha Christie has been termed the Queen of Crime, as a consequence of not only her shocking surprises at the end of each novel but also her excellent portrayal of characters and scenery that makes the average reader even more intrigued and engrossed in the story. The trailer for A Haunting in Venice manages to do exactly that.

With filming locations of the movie ranging from Venice to London, the preview manages to bring forth an ominous and spooky vibe that fits in with the trademark Agatha Christie specialties. The preview also shows the actors' impressive performances in their respective roles and fans can expect them to do justice to the iconic characters of the novel.

However, the film cannot be termed an authentic copy of the 1969 novel since the film also has an added element of the supernatural, something that is missing from the original plotline of the novel. It will be interesting to see how the film manages to add this arc to the already well-established plotline. This exciting aspect of the film has already caught the attention of many and viewers can expect to go through an absolute rollercoaster of emotions.

A Haunting in Venice cast

The film houses a star-studded cast that viewers are all too familiar with. The cast includes Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot, Michelle Yeoh as Mrs. Reynolds, Tina Fey as Ariadne Oliver, Kelly Reilly as Rowena Drake, and Camille Cottin as Olga Smirnoff.

It also features Jamie Dornan, Kyle Allen, Emma Laird, Ali Khan, Riccardo Scamarcio and Jude Hill. The film is written and directed by Michael Green and Kenneth Branagh, respectively, with Louise Killin, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, James Prichard, and Ridley Scott acting as executive producers for the same.

A Haunting in Venice will premiere in theaters on September 15, 2023.

