Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald to return for The Tourist season 2

Season 2 of The Tourist has been confirmed and Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald will reprise their roles as The Man/Elliot Stanley and Probationary Constable Helen Chambers respectively.

Season 1 of the show premiered on January 1, 2022, and ran for six episodes. Dornan's and Macdonald's performances have been praised and the storyline has been described as compelling and mysterious.

According to IMDb, its official synopsis reads,

"When a man wakes up in the Australian outback with no memory, he must use the few clues he has to discover his identity before his past catches up with him."

The Tourist is written by Harry Williams and Jack Williams and directed by Chris Sweeney.

The Tourist season 2 filming to begin in April this year

The Tourist was the most-watched show on BBC iPlayer in January 2022 with 12 million viewers. Jamie Dornan is excited to reprise his role and claimed in an interview that he and the show have been blessed with terrific writers. Dornan will also serve as an executive producer in the upcoming season.

Dornan said,

"I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with The Tourist. Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilised to keep them guessing as the tale progresses."

Danielle Macdonald, who plays Helen Chambers added she was excited to work with her costar and crew once again and is excited to see what's in the bag for the upcoming season. Jack and Harry Williams called the journey exciting and said that The Tourist was unlike anything they had written before.

They said,

"The Tourist was unlike anything we’d written before and we’re hugely grateful for the incredible response to series one. It’s been an exciting journey getting stuck into that world again with the quirky characters that were so loved, and seeing where we could take them next, whilst continuing to deliver a tonally unique and off-beat drama"

Season 1 was accoladed as the winner of three Golden Nymphs Awards at the Monte Carlo Television Festival, including Best Series, the festival’s highest accolade.

The series follows Elliot trying to rediscover his roots following a violent car crash that left him with memory loss. He and Helen Chambers try to discover the gruesome history of his past life through trial and error. While Elliot fights his own battles, Chambers has to solve a bigger mystery.

Sarah Hammond and Daniel Walker described the upcoming season as surprising and delightful. They even said that comedy will be infused with grimness and mystery, giving the viewers a memorable experience.

Executive producers of the previous season include Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Christopher Aird, Andrew Benson, Tommy Bulfin, and Chris Sweeney.

