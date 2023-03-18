The Cases of Mystery Lane cast list: Lucifer actor Aimee Garcia and others to star in HMM movie

The Cases of Mystery Lane is the latest addition to the intriguing list of movies on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The highly interesting suspense mystery film is all set to make its arrival on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 7 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (HMM).

Joel Dovev and Margaux Froley have served as writers for the movie, while the brand-new title has been directed by Mike Rohl. The official synopsis for The Cases of Mystery Lane, given by HMM, reads:

"Birdie Case is a bright, successful attorney. Her husband Alden is smart and charming, but his inability to settle on a career is causing strain in their marriage. When Alden goes behind his wife’s back to take classes, in hopes of becoming a private investigator, a homework assignment entangles him in a murder investigation. Birdie just may hold the keys to solving the mystery, but Alden will have to come clean to find out. Only, Alden suspects that Birdie might be hiding secrets of her own."

Aimee Garcia, Paul Campbell, and more to star in The Cases of Mystery Lane on HMM

The promising lead cast list for The Cases of Mystery Lane includes Aimee Garcia as Birdie Case and Paul Campbell as Alden Case, among other supporting actors.

Aimee Garcia as Birdie Case

Renowned American writer and actress Aimee Garcia, who is best known for her portrayal of Ella Lopez in the popular fantasy drama series, Lucifer, will be seen playing the lead role of Birdie Case in the upcoming HMM movie. She will play a successful and bright attorney in the film, and fans can't wait to see her in action again.

Apart from her role in Lucifer, the actress is also well-known for portraying the characters Veronica Palmero in George Lopez, Jamie Batista in Dexter, Yvonne Sanchez in Vegas, Nicole in A Lot Like Love, Isabel Santos in Murder at Yellowstone City, and several others.

Aimee Garcia has also been a significant part of several other movies and TV series, including RoboCop, Sister Cities, What They Had, Saint Judy, El Chicano, The Addams Family, Dear Evan Hansen, American Family, It's a Big Big World, Woke, and more.

Paul Campbell as Alden Case

Notable Canadian actor Paul Campbell is all set to play the lead role of Alden Case in HMM's The Cases of Mystery Lane. He will play Birdie Case's husband, and viewers will see the problems in his professional life leading to issues in their marriage.

The actor is best known for his portrayal of Grady Garland in Turner & Hooch. Apart from this, Campbell is also well-regarded for playing the role of Don Richardson in Supernatural, Beckett Ryan in Spun Out, Michael Taylor in Dating the Delaneys, Terry in Almost Heroes, Danny Makerman in Preggoland, and more.

Over the years, the actor has also been a part of a few other noteworthy TV series and films, including How I Met Your Mother, Battlestar Galactica, Knight Rider, Play the Game, No Heroics, Bond of Silence, Normal, The Long Weekend, Severed, 88 Minutes, The Big Year, and others.

Other actors on the cast list entail Jennifer Copping, Matt Hamilton, Jacqueline Samuda, Jeffrey C.R. Wallace, Philip Granger, and more.

Don't forget to watch The Cases of Mystery Lane, which will debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries this Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 7 pm ET/PT.

Poll : 0 votes