Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance release date release date and cast list

Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance will make its debut on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET). Christie Will Wolf is credited as the director of this rom-com movie.

The brief synopsis for Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance, as released by IMDb, reads:

"An avalanche forecasting expert brings her new technology to Glacier National Park where she faces push-back from the Director of Mountain Rescue who's trained in intuition and common sense."

The lead cast members of the movie include Ashley Newbrough, Stephen Huszar, and Amélie Wolf, among others. Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the lead cast members of Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance.

The cast list of Hallmark Channel's Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance explored

Ashley Newbrough as Heather

American actress Ashley Newbrough portrays the lead role of Heather in Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance. She is best known for her portrayal of the characters such as Sage Baker in the TV series Privileged (2008-09), Audrey Quinlan in Radio Free Roscoe (2003-05), Dallas in Rent-a-Goalie (2007-08), Kyra in the TV series Mistresses (2013-14), Cara Cooper in the 2004 crime drama Missing, and Melinda in Degrassi: The Next Generation (2005-06).

Ashley Newbrough has also appeared in a few other noteworthy movies, including 2002's Get a Clue, Love Under the Stars (2015), Snowmance (2017), You May Now Kill the Bride (2016), Small Town Christmas (2018), Christmas Love Letter (2019), A Merry Christmas Match (2019), and a few others.

Stephen Huszar as Chris

Born on January 24, 1984, Canadian actor Stephen Huszar plays the lead role of Chris in Hallmark's brand new romantic comedy movie, Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance.

Huszar is best known for playing the roles of Grey in Shock to the System (2006), Eben Oleson in 30 Days of Night: Dark Days (2010), Dominic in Rabid (2019), Tucker Hardwood in the 2008 soap opera TV seres Paradise Falls, Sgt. Wheeler/ Guard in Fringe (2002), Jason Farrar in 12 Men of Christmas (2009), Father Scott Aubrey in Hallmark's 2015 movie Aurora Teagarden Mystery: A Bone to Pick, and Brett Huntley in Motive (2014).

Stephen Huszar has also been a part of several other TV series and movies, including Faces in the Crowd (2011), Ferocious (2013), The Guerilla Picture Show (2013), Milton's Secret (2016), Smallville (2008), Northern Lights (2009), Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce (2014), the 2016 supernatural drama series Shadowhunters, iZombie (2017), Hallmark Channel's 2018 film Return to Christmas Creek, Netflix's Christmas Wedding Planner (2017), and several others.

Amélie Wolf as Samantha

A still of Amélie Wolf (Image Via IMDb)

Talented young actress Amélie Wolf will be seen playing the pivotal role of Samantha in Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance. She is best known for her portrayal of the characters Bethany in the 2020 short drama Her Coming, Heidi in Yes, I Do (2018), Emma in Eat, Play, Love (2007), and Parker McQueen in the 2021 movie Kite Festival of Love.

Amélie Wolf has also been a part of a few other movies and TV series, including Snowcapped for Christmas (2016), A Wish For Christmas (2016), Chasing Waterfalls (2021), and a few others.

Other actors on the cast list of Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance include:

Tegan Moss as Riley

Devon Alexander as Eric Johnson

Maia Michaels as Bridget

Teagan Vincze as Sonya

Watch Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance exclusively on the Hallmark Channel this Saturday evening.

Poll : 0 votes