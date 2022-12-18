Hanukkah on Rye cast list: Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas, and others to star in Hallmark holiday movie

Hanukkah on Rye is the latest addition to Hallmark's Holiday Special Programming Event, "Countdown to Christmas". The romantic drama movie is all set to make its arrival exclusively on the fan-favorite Hallmark Channel on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

The official synopsis for the Holiday movie, released by Hallmark, reads:

"A matchmaker connects Molly and Jacob, but their new romance is put to the test when they realize that they are competing deli owners. Will a Hanukkah miracle keep them together?"

Julie Sherman Wolfe has acted as the writer of Hanukkah on Rye, while Peter DeLuise has served as the director.

Hanukkah on Rye cast: Jeremy Jordan and Yael Grobglas star opposite each other

Jeremy Jordan as Jacob

Well-known American singer and actor Jeremy Jordan will be seen playing the lead role of Jacob in the upcoming Hallmark Holiday movie, Hanukkah on Rye.

Jordan, 38, is best known for his portrayal of the character Jamie Wellerstein in the 2014 movie The Last Five Years, Paul Larkin in the 2019 movie American Son, and Winslow "Winn" Schott, Jr. in the popular 2015 TV series Supergirl.

Jeremy Jordan has also been a significant part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, including Newsies: The Broadway Musical, Joyful Noise, Common Change, Smash, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Submissions Only, Elementary, Tangled: The Series, Holly and Ivy, The Flash and a few others.

Yael Grobglas as Molly

Renowned French-Israeli actress Yael Grobglas is all set to portray the lead character Molly in Hallmark's Hanukkah on Rye.

The 38-year-old actress is best known for playing the pivotal role of Olivia D'Amencourt in the 2013 TV series Reign, Petra Solano/Natalia Dvořáček in the 2014 TV series Jane the Virgin, Noy in the 2011 TV series Split and Gayle Marsh / Psi in the 2017 TV series Supergirl.

Yael Grobglas has also been a part of several other well-known TV series and movies, including JeruZalem, Ramzor, An Interview with God, Undone, Savri Maranan, Rabies, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Hell's Kitchen, and several others.

Lisa Loeb as Natalie

Popular American actress, singer-songwriter, author, and musician Lisa Loeb will be seen playing the pivotal role of Natalie in the upcoming Holiday special Hallmark Channel movie.

The 54-year-old actress is best known for portraying the voice character Mary Jane Watson in the well-known animated TV series Spider-Man: The New Animated Series and Princess Winger in the Disney animated series Jake and the Never Land Pirates.

Lisa Loeb has also been a part of several other notable TV series, movies, and reality shows, including House on Haunted Hill, Number 1 Single, Serial Killing 4 Dummys, Jack's Big Music Show, Fright Night, Gossip Girl, Workaholics, Hot Tub Time Machine 2 and more.

Don't forget to catch Hanukkah on Rye, which will arrive on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on Hallmark Channel.

Poll : 0 votes