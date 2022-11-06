All Saints Christmas full cast list: Ledisi Young, Roger R. Cross, and others to star in Hallmark movie

All Saints Christmas is the latest Hallmark Original Christmas movie set to make its arrival exclusively on the channel this Sunday, November 6, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Tracy Andreen is the writer of the upcoming highly charming and feel-good Christmas movie, while Troy Scott is its director. It is also worth mentioning that Kent Rock serves as the music composer for All Saints Christmas.

The lead cast list for the movie includes Ledisi Young, Roger R. Cross, and Peter Bryant, among others. Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the actors in the new Hallmark movie ahead of its release on the popular channel.

Lead cast list for Hallmark's All Saints Christmas explored

Ledisi Young as Lisette Toussaint

Renowned music producer, American R&B and jazz artist Ledisi Young is all set to play the lead role of Lisette Toussaint in All Saints Christmas.

At the 54th Grammy Awards, the actress received a total of three Grammy nominations. She also got a Best R&B Performance nomination at the prestigious 55th Grammy Awards.

Over the years, she has been part of several noteworthy movies and TV series, including Leatherheads, Selma, Leave It on the Floor, The Tale Of Four, B-Boy Blues, Twice Bitten, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, American Soul, and Pose.

Roger R. Cross as Matthew Myles

Highly acclaimed Canadian actor Roger R. Cross will be seen playing the lead role of Matthew Myles in All Saints Christmas.

The star is best known for his portrayal of the roles like McKinnon in The Man Who Wouldn't Die, Roscoe Lee in Beautiful Joe, Robert Fernandez in Voyage of Terror, Detective Dion Edwards in American Dragons, Allen in Aftershock: Earthquake in New York, General Quinn in The Day the Earth Stood Still, and Burke in 12 Rounds 3: Lockdown.

Cross is associated with a range of notable movies and TV series like Noah's Ark: The New Beginning, Final Destination 2, Liberty Stands Still, Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever, The Chronicles of Riddick, World Trade Center, War for the Planet of the Apes, The X-Files, 24, The L Word, Motive, The Strain, The 100, and more.

Peter Bryant as Abner Toussaint

A still of Peter Bryant (Image Via IMDb)

Well-known actor Peter Bryant will be Abner Toussaint in All Saints Christmas. The actor is best known for portraying the characters Michael Barry in Underclassman and Detective Mills in Sucker Punch.

He has also been in several notable TV series and movies, including Riverdale, Legends of Tomorrow, Rogue, Continuum, Aftermath, Minority Report, The Whispers, Metallica: Through the Never, Assault on Precinct 13, See Spot Run, 3000 Miles to Graceland, Fantastic Four, Scary Movie, and more.

Other cast members of the film include Trezzo Mahoro, Miranda Edwards, Tosca Baggoo, Don Mike, Lucia Walters, Darien Martin, Candus Churchill, Matteo Friend, Colleen Monica Machnikowski, Sophia Noella, and a few other actors.

As per the official synopsis for All Saints Christmas, given by Hallmark Channel:

"R&B singer Lisette is set to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas when a picture of her and her ex-boyfriend is misinterpreted as a surprise engagement."

Don't forget to catch All Saints Christmas exclusively on the Hallmark Channel this Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes