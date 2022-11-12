In Merry Measure full lead cast list: Patti Murin, Brendan Penny and others to star in Hallmark holiday movie

In Merry Measure is an enthralling recent addition to Hallmark's collection of holiday special movies. The romantic-drama movie is all set to make its arrival exclusively on the Hallmark Channel this Friday, November 11, 2022, at 8/7c.

The movie will chronicle the story of pop star Darcy, who ends up getting involved in training a high school choir with her once rival Adam, upon her return home. In Merry Measure will take the audience on a feel-good Christmas adventure journey.

The lead cast list for the upcoming movie includes Brendan Penny, Patti Murin and Jennifer Robertson.

The full lead cast list for Hallmark's In Merry Measure explored

1) Brendan Penny as Adam

Canadian television and movie actor Brendan Penny will be seen playing the lead role of Adam in the brand new Halmark's holiday special movie.

The 44-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of the character Kevin O'Brien in the popular 2016 Hallmark TV series Chesapeake Shores. He also portrayed the role of A.J. Varland in the 2006 TV series Whistler, Detective Brian Lucas in the 2013 TV series Motive and Paul Dellucci in the 2017 Hallmark movie A Dash of Love.

Penny has also been a part of several other movies and TV series, including Betsy's Kindergarten Adventures, Blade: The Series, The Assistants, BH90210, Smallville, The L Word, Supernatural, I Love You, Beth Cooper, Poison Ivy: The Secret Society, Thomas Kinkade's Home for Christmas, John Tucker Must Die, among others.

2) Patti Murin as Darcy

American singer, dancer, theater artist and actress Patti Murin is all set to portray the lead character of Darcy in In Merry Measure.

The actress is best known for playing the role of Rosemary Pilkington in the 2003 play How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Annie Oakley in the 2004 Off-Broadway play Annie Get Your Gun, Belle in the 2006 play Beauty and the Beast, Princess Ariel in the 2011 play The Little Mermaid and Princess Anna in the 2017 play Frozen.

Patti Murin has also been a part of several other movies and TV series, including Royal Pains, Chicago Fire, Holiday for Heroes, Chicago Med, Love on Iceland, Before We Made It, To Catch a Spy, Xanadu, Love's Labour's Lost, Lady, Be Good, Fly By Night and more.

3) Jennifer Robertson in Gretchen

Renowned Canadian writer, comedian and actress Jennifer Robertson will be seen portraying the lead role of Gretchen in the latest Hallmark holiday movie.

The 50-year-old actress is best known for playing the role of Jocelyn Schitt in the highly-celebrated TV series Schitt's Creek, Ellen Baker in the 2021 TV series Ginny & Georgia, Misty in the 2012 movie Sassy Pants and Nancy in the 2022 movie Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between.

Jennifer Robertson has also been a part of several other movies and TV series like Knights of the South Bronx, Undercover Grandpa, Relative Chaos, Single All the Way, The Gavin Crawford Show, This Hour Has 22 Minutes, The 1/2 Hour News Hour, Wingin' It, Howie Do It, Mr. D and more.

Other promising actors on the cast list for In Merry Measure include Cassidy Reichman as Megan, Chris Carson as Jason, Zoe Marie Welch as Hannah, Pendo Muema as Sasha, Garfield Wilson as Rick, Jude Wilson as Freddy, Micheal Querin as Dixon, Maria Herrera as Emcee, Kurt Long as Arnett, Jaspriya Biring as Girl, Alexander Jones as Frank and Kapila Rego as Mom.

Russell Hainline has served as the writer of In Merry Measure, while Paula Elle has directed the movie. Charles Cooper has served as the producer of the movie, while Linda Kent, Marnie Young, Jack Grossbart and Michael Shepard have acted as the executive producers of the brand new Christmas movie. Music composer Hal Foxton Beckett has given music to the alluring and feel-good movie.

Don't forget to watch In Merry Measure, arriving this Friday, November 11, 2022, at 8/7c, exclusively on the Hallmark Channel.

