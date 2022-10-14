What time will Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 10 (series finale) air on Hallmark channel? Details explored

Chesapeake Shores Season 6's Episode 10, the series finale, is all set to air on October 16, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET, exclusively on the Hallmark Channel.

Inspired by the highly cherished series of books written by renowned American romance author Sherryl Woods, the series has become one of the fan favorites over the years. Phoef Sutton has acted as the showrunner for the sixth season of Chesapeake Shores.

Dan Paulson, John Tinker, Martin Wood, Sherryl Woods, Nancey Silvers, Michael Berns, and Phoef Sutton have served as the executive producers of Chesapeake Shores Season 6, while Matt Drake has acted as the producer.

Without a doubt, fans of Chesapeake Shores have been buzzing with anticipation for the series finale, especially after how episode 9 of Season 6 ends. It showed Luke recovering from a terrifying gunshot after preventing a robbery.

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 10 promises to be heartwarming

The much-awaited Episode 10 of Chesapeake Shores Season 6, the series finale, will be released exclusively on the Hallmark Channel this Sunday, October 16, 2022. The airtime of the series finale episode is 8.00 pm ET.

Season 6's Episode 10 has been titled, All or Nothing at All. Phoef Sutton and Mark Jordan Legan have acted as the story writers for the upcoming episode, while Phoef Sutton has also served as the screenplay writer for the episode. Siobhan Devine has served as the director of Episode 10 of the series' sixth season.

Hallmark Channel dropped the official preview video for the new series finale on October 10, 2022. Take a closer look at the official preview video for Episode 10 of Chesapeake Shores Season 6 titled, All or Nothing at All, below:

The official synopsis for the episode, also released by the Hallmark Channel, along with the official preview video, reads:

"Mick and Megan reunite in the thrilling finale. Sarah and Kevin's baby arrives, starting a week of celebration bringing the O'Briens together one last time in Chesapeake Shores."

The preview and synopsis provide viewers of the series with glimpses of what can be expected from the highly intriguing series finale, Episode 10 of Season 6. By the looks of the synopsis and the preview, it is pretty evident that the episode will take the audience on a heart-warming, feel-good, and emotionally heavy journey.

Who are the cast members of the series' Season 6?

The lead cast list for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 includes Meghan Ory as Abby O'Brien-Winters, Barbara Niven as Megan O'Brien, Laci J. Mailey as Jess O'Brien-Peck, Emilie Ullerup as Bree Elizabeth O'Brien, Brendan Penny as Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Francis as Connor O'Brien, Diane Ladd as Nell O'Brien and a few others.

Other actors on the cast list for Season 6 are Treat Williams, Abbie Magnuson, Robert Buckley, Kayden Magnuson, Carlo Marks, Jessica Sipos, Malcolm Stewart, Jordana Largy, Gillian Barber, and several others.

Don't forget to catch Episode 10 of Chesapeake Shores Season 6, airing on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET, on the Hallmark Channel.

