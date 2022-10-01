What time will Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 8 air on Hallmark? First look, spoilers and more explored

It's time to gear up for Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 8, which is coming to Hallmark on October 2, 2022, at 8:00 PM ET/PT with some brand new and exciting reveals.

The last episode saw Kevin learn something new and shocking while David questioned what he thought was true for so long and confronted his father. Bree also made an exciting discovery. Apparently, she and Luke share the same birthday.

Here is everything you need to know about the new episode of Chesapeake Shores before it airs this weekend.

What does Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 8 have in store for us? Plot and other details explored

Evan has been trying to get a better sense of his family history for some time now. In the upcoming episode, Evan takes a DNA test, which reveals some interesting traits about him. Both Evan and Abby have made new discoveries about the father's side of the former's family, which could lead to more digging to get to the bottom of things.

In other news, the episode jumps ahead a few months to show Kevin and Sarah expecting a child, and Megan and Mick moving in together again. The episode also features Bree being courted by a Hollywood actress for a movie deal while Luke makes a family visit out of town.

In the midst of all this, Abby and Evan's bond remains as strong as ever. While we cannot predict what the future holds for these two, we hope that Hallmark gives them a happy ending. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled I Get a Kick Out of You, reads,

"Secrets are exposed to reveal the past can't be escaped. A DNA test reveals a location for Evan's father. Jess hosts a historical reenactment. A Hollywood star comes to offer Bree a movie deal. Stars Robert Buckley and Meghan Ory."

What is the storyline of Chesapeake Shores?

Chesapeake Shores follows the life of Abby O'Brien, who returns to her hometown, which is filled with many painful memories for her, after receiving a desperate phone call from her younger sister Jess, who is renovating a charming old inn in Eagle Point. Abby's demanding work schedule, divorce, and the challenges of being a single mother of two young daughters, ages nine and seven, had kept her too busy to visit the Maryland town her father had built.

When the divorced mother of twins returns home, she encounters people from her past, including her unyielding father, Mick, renowned grandmother Nell, and her first love, Trace.

Who stars in the series?

Chesapeake Shores is a long-running TV series with an ensemble cast. Some of the recurring actors who play the main roles in the series are as follows:

Robert Buckley as Evan Kincaid

Meghan Ory as Abby O'Brien

Treat Williams as Mick O'Brien

Barbara Niven as Megan O'Brien

Laci J Mailey as Jess O'Brien

Emilie Ullerup as Bree O'Brien

Brendan Penny as Kevin O'Brien

Andrew Francis as Connor O'Brien

As season 6 gears up for its conclusion, a lot of mysteries are expected to be solved.

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on the Hallmark channel. But it can also be watched by renting or buying via Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fubo TV, or Direct TV.

Poll : 0 votes