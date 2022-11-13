Christmas at the Golden Dragon full lead cast list: Kara Wang, Osric Chau, and others star in Hallmark movie

Christmas at the Golden Dragon is a brand new and highly fascinating addition to Hallmark's Christmas movies. The heart-melting and feel-good movie is all set to make its arrival on the fan-favorite Hallmark Channel on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Written by Melynda Bissmeyer and Emily Ting, David Strasser has served as the director of Hallmark's Christmas at the Golden Dragon.

The official synopsis for the movie, given by Hallmark Channel, reads:

"When Romy and Rick’s parents surprise them with the news that they will be closing the Chinese restaurant they have owned and operated for decades, the siblings each find themselves reevaluating their futures. Also impacted by the news are the landmark restaurant's loyal patrons and staff, who have all come to depend on the restaurant over the holidays."

The lead full cast list for Christmas at the Golden Dragon includes Osric Chau, Kara Wang, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo, and Barbara Niven.

The lead cast list for Hallmark's Christmas at the Golden Dragon explored

1) Osric Chau as Rick

36-year-old Canadian actor Osric Chau is all set to play the lead role of Rick in Hallmark's Christmas at the Golden Dragon.

The actor is best known for portraying the characters Vogel in the 2016–2017 TV series Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, Donald Fu in the 2018 movie Status Update, and Ryan Choi/Atom in the popular TV series The Flash. He's also well-known for playing Kevin Tran on Supernatural.

Osric Chau has also been a part of several other movies and TV series, including Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn, Legends of Tomorrow, The Man With the Iron Fists, and more.

2) Kara Wang as Romy

Chinese-American actress Kara Wang will be seen playing the lead role of Romy in Christmas at the Golden Dragon.

The actress is best known for playing the characters Sumi Liu in the 2019–2022 TV series Good Trouble, Lisa in the 2021 TV series Goliath, and Shannon in the 2021 movie Dinner Party.

Kara Wang has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV series and movies, including The Rookie, The Calm Beyond, The Power Couple, Seven Days, Echo, Poppies, and several others.

3) Sara Canning as Veronica

35-year-old Canadian actress Sara Canning is all set to play the role of Veronica in Christmas at the Golden Dragon.

The actress is best known for playing the roles of Jenna Sommers in the fan-favorite TV series The Vampire Diaries, Dr. Melissa Conner in the TV series Remedy, and Colette in the 2013 movie The Right Kind of Wrong. She's also known for playing Jacquelyn in the 2017 series A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Sara Canning has also been a part of several other notable movies and TV series, including Hello Destroyer, War for the Planet of the Apes, The Banana Splits Movie, The Fish and the Sea, Supernatural, Halloween Wars, Garage Sale Mystery, and more.

4) Antonio Cupo as Nate

Canadian TV and movie actor Antonio Cupo is all set to play the role of Nate in the upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie.

The actor is best known for his playing Charles V, Duke of Lorraine in the 2012 movie September Eleven 1683, Andrew Candlewood in the 2022 movie The Legend of La Llorona, Nick in the 2016–2017 TV series Ice, and Captain Bruno Fabi in the 2019 TV series Blood & Treasure.

5) Barbara Niven as Jane

Renowned American actress, producer, and writer Barbara Niven will be seen playing the lead role of Jane in the brand new Hallmark movie.

The actress is best known for playing Evelyn Cabot in the 1997 TV series Pacific Palisades, Annie Boone in the 2006 TV movie Mystery Woman: Wild West Mystery, and Delores Swensen in the 2021 TV movie Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

Barbara Niven has also been a part of many notable movies and TV series, including Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent, Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder, Murder, She Baked: Just Desserts, A Perfect Ending, Moonlight & Mistletoe, Psycho Cop Returns, and many more.

Other actors on the cast list for Christmas at the Golden Dragon includes Jason Fernandes, Sharon Crandall, Vincent Cheng, Markian Tarasiuk, Genevieve Buechner, Juliette Hawk, Mila Jones, Zak Santiago, Bobby Stewart, and a few others.

Christmas at the Golden Dragon premieres exclusively on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT.

