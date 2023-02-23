A Nashville Legacy on Hallmark: Cast list explored

A Nashville Legacy is a brand new romantic drama Hallmark movie set to debut on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 7:00 pm ET, exclusively on the Hallmark Channel. Randall Jahnson, Maclain Nelson, and Nina Weinman have served as writers of the movie, while Roger M. Bobb has directed it.

The brief official description for A Nashville Legacy, given by Hallmark Network, reads:

"Naima moves to Nashville to uncover secrets about an undiscovered music group."

The lead A Nashville Legacy cast includes promising actors, including Andrea Lewis, Pooch Hall, Roz Ryan, and Stan Shaw. Without further ado, let's jump right in and explore the cast and characters of the movie.

Take a closer look at the lead A Nashville Legacy characters and who plays them.

Andrea Lewis as Naima

Well-known Canadian actress Andrea Lewis will be seen playing the lead role of Naima in A Nashville Legacy. In the movie, Namia becomes an intern at an esteemed museum in Nashville and is also pursuing a Ph.D. in ethnomusicology.

Lewis received critical acclamation for portraying the pivotal character Hazel Aden in the fan-favorite TV series Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Other than that, the actor has also been a significant part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, including Down in the Delta, A Holiday Romance, Livin' for Love: The Natalie Cole Story, Soul Food, Cadet Kelly, Moccasin Flats, Spectacular!, Warehouse 13, Black Actress and more.

Pooch Hall as Damian

Renowned American actor Pooch Hall is set to portray a significant character Damian in the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie. In the movie, Hall's character, Damian, is a volunteer and music producer at the museum in Nashville.

Pooch Hall is best known for playing the role of Sgt. Whomever in the 2021 movie Cherry, Gary Previn in the 2013 movie Live at the Foxes Den, Dane in the 2010 movie Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, Derwin Davis in the 2006 TV series The Game, Daryll Donovan in the 2013 TV series Ray Donovan and Jay in the 2006 movie Blind Dating.

The actor has also been a part of other well-known movies and TV series, including Criminal Minds, Unsolved, Miracle's Boys, Heist, Pepper Dennis, Girlfriends, Accidentally on Purpose, Suits, Royal Pains, Christmas at Water's Edge, Hood of Horror and many more.

Roz Ryan as Olivia

Notable American actor, comedian, and singer Roz Ryan will be seen playing the crucial role of Olivia in A Nashville Legacy.

The actress is best known for portraying the character Amelia Hetebrink in the 1986 TV series Amen, Hattie Dixon in the 1997 TV series Good News, Chickie in the 2001 TV series Danny and the voice role of Thalia in the popular Hercules franchise.

Roz Ryan has also been a pivotal part of several other TV series and movies, entailing I Think I Love My Wife, Divine Intervention, Whatever Lola Wants, Steppin: The Movie, The Invention of Lying, Waiting for Forever, Hello, My Name Is Doris, Kim Possible, All About the Andersons, Half & Half, Lilo & Stitch: The Series and more.

Stan Shaw as Franklin Berryhall

Noteworthy actor Stan Shaw is all set to portray a significant character, Franklin Berryhall, in the brand new Hallmark movie, A Nashville Legacy.

The 70-year-old actor is best known for playing the role of Detective Rich Sapir in the 1987 movie The Monster Squad, Charles Biggs in the 1993 movie Body of Evidence, and Fred in the 2019 movie A Christmas Winter Song.

Stan Shaw has also been a pivotal part of several other well-known movies, including The Boys in Company C, The Great Santini, Roots: The Next Generations, Tough Enough, Runaway, The Gladiator, Billionaire Boys Club, Harlem Nights, and many more.

Other cast members in A Nashville Legacy entail Robert Wayne Hill as Dexter, Ashley Rene Forrestier as Bianca, Debra Rogers Welborn as Phyllis, Nic Starr as Reggie, Tim A. Davidson as Thomas, Ruben Studdard as himself, Curt Chambers as himself, Tamara Chauniece as Tommi, Kasi Jones as Jenny, Stacy Johnson as Wanda, Cynethia McClendon as Young Millie, Terry Allen as Young Franklin Berryhall and a few others.

Don't forget to watch A Nashville Legacy, which will air on Sunday, February 26, on Hallmark Channel.

Poll : 0 votes