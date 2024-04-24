"It’s a lot of walking"— Vanessa Hudgens opens up about her decision to skip Coachella 2024

Vanessa Hudgens has been a fixture at the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for years, but this year, she decided to step back for the second time.

In a recent interview with Bustle, Hudgens, who is pregnant with her first child, candidly discussed her choice to skip Coachella 2024, citing the festival's extensive walking.

"The walking sounded aggressive. It's a lot of walking."

The "Queen of Coachella" has attended the event for the past ten years; however, she missed last year's, too, and no reasons were stated. She became famous at Coachella for her must-see fashion moments. Hudgens rose to fame by portraying Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series from 2006 to 2008.

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Many famous and established singers and artists grace the event with their presence each year.

Vanessa Hudgens reveals why she missed Coachella 2024

Vanessa Hudgens is known for her bohemian style and love for the music festival Coachella. She has often been spotted at the event, setting fashion trends and enjoying performances by top artists. Bustle reports that she skipped the festival this year due to long walks.

On April 13, 2024, Hudgens shared an update with her fans about missing Coachella this year in a carousel post on Instagram. She posted two photos of herself wearing a pink dress and lying on a matching towel on the grass.

"No Coachella for me this year. Hope y'all are having the time of your life."

The photos came almost a month after Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy at the Oscars 2024. Hudgens was spotted wearing a black long-sleeve Vera Wang couture dress accessorized with Chopard jewelry, flaunting her baby bump.

The High School Musical alum married Cole Tucker, an American baseball shortstop, in December 2023. The couple is expecting their first child.

Vanessa Hudgens was named "Queen of Coachella" for her stunning and energetic looks during the festival. As seen on E! News, Hudgens suggested that she appreciates the acknowledgment.

"It's really nice to be seen. That's what we all want — to be seen and feel safe to express ourselves. Coachella has always been a place where I've felt safe to express myself."

In April 2022, speaking about her dress choices and Coachella, Vanessa Hudgens told E! News,

"It's just such a fun place to dress however you want, and I definitely do."

In a recent post on Instagram, Vanessa Hudgens shared moments from a Phish concert, an American rock band. She captioned the post, saying she didn't make it to Coachella, suggesting she dearly misses Coachella.

"Well I didn't make it to Coachella but I did make it to @phish @spherevegas and it blew my mind definitely one of the coolest concerts I've ever been to in my life. I think everyone there would agree. Can't wait to go back for another show."

The two-weekend festival, Coachella, was a heavily star-studded event this year. From struggling artists to A-listers, singers, actors, and performers, all were present at the festival.

Established celebrities like Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, and No Doubt attended the festival. 167 artists were lined up for the festival, including upcoming stars like Chappell Roan, Reneé Rapp, and Victoria Monét.

Many surprise entries were seen, but Will Smith's surprise entry alongside J Balvin was the most popular.

Coachella 2025 will be held from April 11 to April 13 and April 18 to 20. As stated on its official website, the advance sale will begin on Friday, May 3, 2024.