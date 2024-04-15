Will Smith makes surprise appearance with J Balvin at Coachella for 'Men in Black' performance

Hollywood superstar Will Smith made a surprise appearance alongside Latin music sensation J Balvin at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

On Sunday night, April 14, 2024, Smith performed Men in Black from the 1997 movie of the same name. He wore a black suit and paired it with black sunglasses, the classic look of his character, Agent J (Jay).

The alien-themed stage with background dancers dressed in the same and an immense alien head prop elevated the performance, as it reflected the movie's core.

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held in Indio, California. It was founded in 1999 and has become an influential event in the music industry, attracting top artists and performers from around the world.

Will Smith's Coachella Cameo with J Balvin for Men in Black

The duo joined together for a spectacular rendition of the iconic theme song from the hit movie Men in Black at Coachella on April 14, 2024.

J Balvin's scheduled performance was at 08:20 pm local time. Balvin kept the audience on their feet with his seamlessly blended old-school reggaetón performance. However, in the middle of the performance for Men in Black, Will Smith joined him wearing an iconic black suit from the stage lift.

The unexpected appearance of Will Smith sent shockwaves through the crowd. As J Balvin got on stage, everyone was excited, but nobody could have guessed what surprise would happen.

At the end of the performance, two women dressed in black suits dragged Balvin from the stage. Meanwhile, Will Smith was seen holding a neuralyzer, a device used in the movie to erase every memory of the alien if anyone witnesses it.

Smith and Balvin's performance on Men in Black song (Image via Getty)

Then, Balvin returned to the stage for another performance and sang his super hit In Da Ghetto, released in 2021. As his concerts are always themed, in this, he had a group of dancers with him, dressed up like comic aliens with green outfits and big black eyes.

Coachella 2024 performances were filled with surprise appearances this weekend, including Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Shakira, Paris Hilton, and Kesha.

The star-studded festival, Coachella 2024, started on April 12 and ended on April 14, its first three-day weekend spell, named "Vampire Weekend 1". The second three-day event at the Empire Polo Club will begin on April 19.

This year's list of known performers includes Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and Gwen Stefani's iconic band, No Doubt.

The passes' prices range from $499 + fee to $1,069 + fee, and they can be bought from the Coachella website.

In the Men in Black film series, Will Smith portrays the character James Darrell Edwards III, also known as Agent J. He was a former police officer recruited by the Men in Black organization, a secret government agency tasked with monitoring and regulating extraterrestrial activities on Earth.

Agent K (played by Tommy Lee Jones) with J underwent strict training and became the MIB agent, dressed in a black suit. Throughout the series, J is known for his quick wit, bravery, and ability to adapt to unexpected situations, making him a key asset in protecting the planet from alien threats.

Photo Call For Columbia Pictures' "Men In Black 3" (Image via Getty)

According to Box Office Mojo, the film made $250 million worldwide. It also had three sequels: 2002's Men in Black II, 2012's Men in Black 3, and 2019's Men in Black: International.

The American rapper won GRAMMY's best solo rap performance for the Men in Black song in 1998.

