Fortnite x Men In Black collaboration would be a dream come true, but there might be a few problems 

Fortnite has established itself as a melting pot of pop culture icons, and one of the most tantalizing prospects has been a collaboration with Men In Black, bringing elements from the renowned sci-fi film series starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. This movie franchise looks like a perfect candidate to crossover with Fortnite's comical and sci-fi aesthetic, but it seems a few issues have kept this collaboration from fruition.

Will Smith is one of the most popular and highest-paid actors in the world, and the integration of his character, Agent J, in a Fortnite x Men In Black collaboration certainly feels like an exciting thought for players. However, the problem arises from the Mike Lowrey skin that's already in the game and other controversies surrounding the actor.

Why the Fortnite x Men In Black collaboration may not be in the stars

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Mike Lowrey skin, added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 7, is an Epic outfit released in the Item Shop for 1500 V-Bucks as part of the game's collaboration with the Bad Boys franchise. While the collaboration was fairly well received, it poses an issue with a potential Fortnite x Men In Black collaboration since the skin, while not an Icon Series skin, uses Will Smith's likeness in design.

With the Mike Lowrey skin already in the game, bringing Agent J into Fortnite would be a case of repeated appearances. So, the potential Fortnite Men In Black collaboration would bring yet another film-franchise character that looks like Will Smith.

Comment byu/Astraliguss from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Some players even find it quite bizarre that Chapter 2 Season 7, which would have been perfect for a Fortnite x Men In Black collaboration with its alien invasion theme, instead received a collaboration with Bad Boys, a movie that has nothing to do with aliens. While these issues certainly pose a challenge, real-world issues also come into play.

Comment byu/Astraliguss from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Will Smith's infamous incident at the Oscars, where he slapped Chris Rock, might also be why this collaboration hasn't come to Fortnite yet. Some players suspect that Epic Games might be steering clear of controversy, especially since the incident greatly impacted Will Smith's image and resulted in a lot of negative PR. This might also be why the Mike Lowrey skin hasn't returned to the Item Shop in almost 900 days.

For now, the Fortnite x Men In Black crossover remains in some of the most exciting potential collaborations for the game despite the collaboration being a huge "what if" due to all the factors involved.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!