5 potential collaborations for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 days away, the community wants to see new collaborations added. While Epic Games has yet to reveal anything at all, there is already a list that players have compiled. It showcases five franchises they would like to see introduced to the Metaverse. Given the upcoming theme has all but been confirmed to be Greek mythology-related, these collaborations will follow suit.

On a side note, leakers/data-miners have obtained information about an upcoming collaboration, but it has nothing to do with Greek mythology. Avatar: The Last Airbender will be featured mid-season alongside a Battle Pass. That being said, it's time to see what potential collaborations could arrive for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

NOTE: The collaborations mentioned here are not confirmed, and are based on rumors and leaks.

God of War and four other potential collaborations that could be featured in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

1) God of War - Kratos and Atreus

Kratos is already part of the Metaverse, but given that Charlie Wen (current CCO of Epic Games) designed Kratos, another collaboration cannot be ruled out. Considering the many iterations that the character has undergone over the years, a new Kratos skin would breathe new life into the game.

His son, Atreus, would also make a fine addition to the Metaverse. Although not nearly as popular as his father, his lore runs deep in the franchise. For this reason, players would welcome an Atreus Skin with open arms if a collaboration came to fruition.

2) Hercules

Hercules is rumored to be one of the many leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins, but not the version from Disney. Given these facts, there is scope for Hercules to be featured in the Item Shop as a separate skin. It could be created as an animated cosmetic to better suit the franchise. Given the host of supporting characters in the movie, many more could also be added.

3) Zagreus and Melinoë

Following the launch of Hades (video game) in 2020, Zagreus became a household name in the roguelike community. Soon enough, he transcended from the underworld to internet fame.

With Hades 2 primed for early access during Q2 of 2024 (sometime between April 1 and June 30), it would be the perfect time to add a Zagreus Skin. In fact, Melinoë could be added as well. The characters could be featured in a cosmetic bundle, making it more economical for players to purchase from the Item Shop in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

4) Percy Jackson

Percy Jackson is perhaps one of the most popular characters written into existence. With books and movies gaining cult-like fame, having him in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 would be a dream come true for many.

Given the numerous characters in the franchise, the scope for collaboration is massive. However, if things do fall in place, Percy Jackson would likely be the best choice for an outfit to test the waters with. If feedback is positive, more cosmetics may follow suit.

5) Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 would be the perfect setting for another Assassin's Creed collaboration. After having two characters in-game (Ezio Auditore da Firenze and Eivor Varinsdottir), a few more would not hurt.

Even if the selection of characters is limited to the protagonists - Alexios and Kassandra, they would be perfect additions to the game. They could be sold as a cosmetic bundle, allowing players to obtain them both at a discounted price.

