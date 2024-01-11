5 best roguelike games to play while waiting for Hades 2

The best roguelike games keep you hooked by giving you the impression that you are constantly improving as you complete more runs. Categorizing in this genre can be difficult because people have different ideas about what elements must be present for a title to be called a roguelike. However, the randomly generated stages and permadeath are features shared by each one in the category.

Supergiant Games' 2020 title, Hades, is one of the most famous and considered by many to be one of the best roguelike games around. A sequel was teased in 2022, with the title set to arrive in Early Access in 2024's latter half.

For people who want to engage in some of the best roguelike games till Hades 2 arrives, this article will list some amazing titles in this genre.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best roguelike games to play until Hades 2 arrives

1) Hades

Hades also has one of the best video game OSTs (Image via Supergiant Games)

Platforms: macOS, Nintendo Switch, Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS

Now is the perfect time to play one of the best roguelike games available. Hades cast you as Zagreus, the son of the Greek god of the underworld. In an attempt to break free of his father's domain and meet with his mother, Persephone, he challenges the various levels of the underworld. In this journey, he is guided by his Olympian relatives.

The gameplay consists of you hacking and slashing your way through the waves of undead, using the various weapons and blessings you obtain from Zagreus' divine Olympian relatives. You will also meet several Greek mythological characters and heroes, including Sisyphus, Achilles, Theseus, and more. The success of Hades has made the sequel one of the most anticipated games of 2024.

2) Slay The Spire

The final boss of this game is literally a giant tower! (Image via Mega Crit Games)

Platforms: macOS, Nintendo Switch, Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Linux

Slay the Spire is one of the most unique games in the roguelike genre. Unlike most others in this category, it lacks traditional combat and is about building your card deck, which you can then use to challenge the enemy. When you start the game, you will select one of the four characters. This will predetermine various stats such as HP, starting relic, etc.

What really allows you to spend hours in Slay The Spire is the sheer amount of experimentation you can do while building your deck. The variety of cards you obtain during each run keeps the gameplay fresh and fun, making it one of the best roguelike games you can play.

3) Risk of Rain 2

The co-op multiplayer part of the game makes it stand out as one of the most unique roguelikes (Image via Hopoo Games)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia

While its predecessor was a 2D platformer, Risk of Rain 2 is a third-person shooter video game. Its high-octane, run-and-gun layout allows for an entertaining gameplay cycle that you can pick up and play for hours.

The setting remains mostly the same with Risk of Rain 1. You travel through hostile alien worlds and massacre a hoard of extraterrestrials to stay alive. Another great aspect is co-op, which further enhances the already fun experience by allowing you to team up with one or multiple friends. These factors are the reason why it is widely recognized as one of the best roguelike games ever created.

4) Enter The Gungeon

The game has a plethora of weapons to choose from that aid you in battle (Image via Dodge Roll)

Platforms: macOS, Nintendo Switch, Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, Linux

2016's Enter The Gungeon is one of the most intense and best roguelike games you can find in the market. Combining bullet-hell elements, this title is fast-paced and extremely difficult, as you must move and shoot constantly if you do not want to die and start again.

You take control of one of the four playable characters: Marine, Convict, Hunter, and Pilot, and must fight your way through the titular Gungeon to find a Magic Gun. Each level contains enemies you must slay to find various loot. The game keeps ramping up the difficulty, testing your skills as you progress.

5) Dead Cells

Dead Cells has two major DLC that further expand on the already fantastic gameplay loop (Image via Motion Twin)

Platforms: macOS, Nintendo Switch, Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S iOS, Android, Linux

Dead Cell's gameplay combines Metroidvania puzzle-platformer aspects with roguelike components and hack-and-slash combat, making it addictive once you start rolling through the opponents. You take on the role of the Prisoner, an enigmatic creature with the ability to possess dead bodies to solve the game's different objectives.

The combat is brutal as enemies have different attack patterns that you must learn to best them. Once you die, you will lose access to all items, weapons, and the body you possess. If you are looking for a challenge, Dead Cells offers plenty, making it one of the best roguelike games in the market.