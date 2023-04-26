5 best roguelite games to play on mobile

Roguelite games are challenging due to their procedurally-generated levels and permadeath game mechanics. They share a few features with traditional roguelike games but differ in some aspects. Unlike roguelikes, some permanent upgrades can be retained even after the character dies, but they must start at the beginning of the level after each demise.

Roguelite games have infinite replayability because levels generate randomly, and their layouts differ on every run. This sub-genre also contains elements from other genres like RPG, FPS, action, strategy, adventure, and more. The term roguelite was first used by the game developers of Rogue Legacy in 2013.

Since then, this sub-genre has had plenty of releases, and many are now available on mobile devices. That being said, this article lists some of the best roguelite games to play on mobile.

Dead Cells and four other roguelite games for mobile

1) Dead Cells

Dead Cells is one of the most successful roguelites on PC, published by Playdigious for mobile devices. The main character is a head-only failed alchemic experiment that possesses corpses to slash enemies and defeat the bosses. The roguelite game features weapons such as swords, bows, traps, and more that are upgradable using scrolls. Additionally, the character casts spells and uses shields against enemies in this 2D action game.

Developed by Motion Twin, the game starts from the beginning, generating a new level each time the character dies. Due to this, Dead Cells has infinite replayability, offering a new experience each time.

After its demise, the character loses all the collected items, but some permanent upgrades are retainable. The game has great pixel graphics, beautiful soundtracks, and easy controls and is available to purchase from the Play Store and Apple Store.

2) Gunfire Reborn

Gunfire Reborn is an FPS roguelite mobile game developed by Duoyi Studio. Players can enjoy this online title in either a single-player mode or connect with up to four players in multiplayer mode. The level-based adventure mobile game has various characters to play at randomly generated levels.

Some can be unlocked by reaching a certain level, while others require in-game purchases. Gunfire Reborn offers weapons ranging from Pistols to Rocket Launchers and wearable weapons called Injectors.

The characters, along with their skills, abilities, and weapons, are upgradable, making them more powerful in battles. Gunfire Reborn’s beautiful low-poly art style presents a unique FPS gaming experience. Developers are constantly updating the game, bringing new weapons, characters, and items to use. This premium roguelite game is purchasable from the Play Store and App Store.

3) Into the Breach

Developed by Subset Games, Into the Breach is a turn-based strategy roguelite. The main goal is to defend endangered human civilization from alien invaders breeding below the earth, collectively named Vek.

Players control mechs equipped with weapons, operated by pilots defending the buildings that are the mech’s power source. They must analyze Vek’s attacks and formulate a strategy to counter them in this futuristic combat game.

However, if Vek defeats the player, they will be sent to another timeline through the time portal to start the battle again. The ultimate mech is obtainable by adding powerful weapons and unique pilots found while combating aliens in various islands. The roguelite title is exclusively available for Netflix members to play on Android and iOS.

4) Slay the Spire

Players climb The Spire by slaying numerous enemies, advancing through each level to defeat the ultimate boss in Slay the Spire. The levels of this unique deck-building card game are generated randomly, making each run a unique experience.

Players can initially select from three characters with their respective attacks, skills, and power cards. Each card has its purpose, to attack, defend, or prolong the effect until a battle ends.

Slay the Spire features hundreds of cards and relics that enhance their powers. These in-game items are obtainable by defeating bosses, opening chests, purchasing them, or as an event reward. Published by Humble Bundle for mobile devices, Slay the Spire is developed by Mega Crit. The roguelite game can be purchased from the Play Store and Apple Store.

5) Crying Suns

Crying Suns is a roguelite developed by Alt Shift and published by Humble Bundle for mobile devices. It is a space exploration game inspired by Dune, Foundation, and Battlestar Galactica. Gamers play as Ellys Idaho, a space admiral searching for answers behind the destruction of his interstellar empire.

The game has a dramatic storyline divided into six chapters with over 300 possible story events. Players fight other battleships and squadron fleets in each procedurally-generated sector and star system.

This sci-fi roguelite title reveals the truth about the fallen empire and Idaho after players complete each level. Additionally, a new battleship unlocks after defeating each level’s final boss. Players can use scraps to upgrade their ships or purchase useful in-game items. The roguelite game can be purchased from the Play Store and App Store.

