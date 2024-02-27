Numerous leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins have surfaced online. These are based on the data mined from the game, which showcased several constellations related to Greek mythology. Leakers/data-miners used these to associate each constellation with a character.

Once that was established, they assigned each character to one of the many leaked survey skins that have been floating around for a while now. That said, the final list may change when the next phase of the storyline goes live. However, for now, this is the best pictorial representation the community has when it comes to all leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins.

Zeus and eight other leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins

1) Zeus and Poseidon

Sadly, two of the major characters that could be featured next season are yet to have a leaked survey image associated with them. There are leaks pertaining to a Zeus-like NPC in development, but there is no image to show for it. Nevertheless, given the hype that Epic Games has created thus far, they are sure to look amazing.

2) Odyssey and Cerberus

Both of these leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Skins have been officially referred to in-game. As such, these will likely be added to the game. While the final designs may vary, they will very much look similar to the leaked survey skins.

3) Hades, Aphrodite, Medusa, Artemis, and Ares

As for the remaining leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins, while there are leaked survey skins to represent them, they are subject to change. Since these skins are based on guesswork and teasers/hints provided by Epic Games, they may not be part of the upcoming season altogether. They could feature as NPCs instead of Battle Pass skins.

When could Epic Games officially reveal all leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins?

Since Epic Games often reveals Battle Pass Skins officially before the new season begins, they could do so in the coming days. This has been the norm for a while, and as such, they could do it again.

However, given the current proceedings and leakers/data-miners being able to assign survey skins to each potential character, the images above may just be the final designs. This has happened before and could very well happen again.

Given that Chapter 5 Season 2 has been all but confirmed to be a Greek Mythology-themed season, the hype is steadily building. The only step left for Epic Games is to reintroduce Midas into the storyline, as he fits into the theme as well.

