All leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 skins

According to leakers/data miners, there are numerous leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 skins that have been spotted online. While most are only based on concept art from surveys, they do have some references within the game's file. Some have been data-mined from within the game as well. As such, they are very likely to be part of Chapter 5 Season 2 in some way.

Even if they are not part of the upcoming Battle Pass, they may still be featured in the Item Shop later or as NPCs. Given that Battle Pass skins are often featured as characters on the island, this trend is likely to continue. That being said, here are all the leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 skins so far.

Cerberus and two other leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 skins

1) Cerberus

The first of many leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 skins is called Cerberus. According to the data mined from the files, there will be some quests/challenges that shed light on this character. He's already been featured in a mosaic that exists within the game's file, which is why leakers/data miners have an idea of what the skin will look like when added to the game.

It's speculated that this mythical character might be an antagonist next season. Given that Cerberus is referred to as the hound of Hades, this makes sense. Nevertheless, it's left to be seen in which direction Epic Games wants to spin this story.

2) Odyssey "Athena"

Unlike Cerberus, who is just a concept art skin, Odyssey "Athena" actually has an in-game variant. As such, the skin design showcased will likely be the final one to be featured in-game. Leakers/data miners are confident that she will also be featured in Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass.

Given that she has some connection to the upcoming storyline, it's speculated that she may be a protagonist of some sort. This is based on the fact that her dialogues showcased in the files have a positive aspect to them.

3) Zeus

Last but not least, a version of Zeus that exists within the Metaverse will be one of the leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 skins. This is owing to the fact that leakers/data miners have found evidence regarding an NPC in development that can control and/or manipulate lightning.

It's unclear if he will be part of the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass, but given how important a character he is in Greek mythology, the chances are high. That said, if he does become an NPC boss, eliminating him in combat could be difficult.

Other leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 skins

Aside from the three aforementioned leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 skins, there are many more that could be featured in-game. Here is a complete list of them:

Aphrodite

Apollo

Ares

Artemis

Hermes

Hades

Hephaistus

Medusa

Minotaur

Persephone

In addition to these, there are a few more, but leakers/data miners have been unable to name or co-relate them to mythical characters. On that note, more leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 skins should start appearing online as Chapter 5 Season 1 comes to an end.

