Fortnite leaks hint at Chapter 5 Season 2 being Greek Mythology themed

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, it seems that Chapter 5 Season 2 could be Greek mythology-themed. It's unclear what Epic Games has planned, but a few telltale signs are already on the island. Based on information obtained by leakers/data-miners, the developer may be planning to build upon this in the upcoming season and in a large way.

At present, there are few Greek-inspired statues and architecture present on the island, but it does not play into the overall theme as such. But knowing Epic Games, these were added in as subtle hints. This is something the developer tends to do with every season.

A good example of this is Chapter 2 Season 6, when they teased audio logs warning players of an impending alien invasion - The Kymera. As such, the current map's style of a vast open countryside, which resembles the Mediterranean landscape, is a likely indication of what is to come.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite leaks suggest Zeus could be an NPC in Chapter 5 Season 2

Expand Tweet

While it's still too early to say with absolute certainty, it would seem that an NPC with the powers of the Greek God Zeus will be present on the island next season. Leakers/data-miners have found a lightning spawn effect within the files. According to the information, it would seem that the NPC spawns from lighting itself.

This concept is intriguing as it takes direct notes from Greek Mythology. It is unclear how this will be implemented in-game, but it is an exciting thought nonetheless. With new features being added each season, this upcoming NPC could also drop a Mythic, allowing players to wield lighting as well.

This has happened before during Chapter 2 Season 4 (Marvel-themed), when players could wield superpowers by obtaining certain weapons. Although lightning is a naturally occurring phenomena, being able to wield it as a weapon is nothing short of having God-like powers.

Fortnite leaks also hint at Chapter 5 Season 2's codename, and other upcoming content

Aside from a potential Zeus-like NPC, Fortnite leaks also indicate the codename of the upcoming season. It will be called "Aiga'' (αίγα), which means "Goat" in Greek.

Furthermore, according to numerous leakers/data-miners, Greek Mythology-themed skins leaked in a recent survey may also be part of Chapter 5 Season 2. They could be featured on the Battle Pass or added to the Item Shop later on.

Expand Tweet

Similar to this season, there seems to be the possibility of having five bosses present on the island in Chapter 5 Season 2 as well. They could drop Society Medallions upon being defeated or some new item entirely.

That being said, more Fortnite leaks can be expected to be showcased over the coming weeks. If, indeed Chapter 5 Season 2 will be heavily Greek Mythology themed and/or inspired, it will make for an amazing in-game experience. Hopefully, it will transition to the storytelling aspect as well. A storyline based on Greek Mythology in the Metaverse will be one for the books.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!