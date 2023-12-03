How to assist in collecting Society Medallions in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has introduced a new intriguing element to the game with the introduction of Society Medallions. These are prestigious items that not only boost players' shield regeneration, but also raise the stakes by marking them as a target on the map. The medallions can be found on five formidable bosses scattered all across the Island.

The ones on the island are Oscar, Nisha, Montague, Valeria, and, funnily enough, Peter Griffin from Family Guy. Defeating them, like many other bosses from previous seasons, is not easy, and players have to be very careful in their approach to combat. Eliminating them will allow gamers to acquire a Society Medallion, which will provide them with an advantage and a disadvantage during a Fortnite match.

Assist in collecting a Society Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The Assist in Collecting a Society Medallion challenge can be completed by taking down one of the five bosses, who are all part of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, either alone or with teammates. It does not require you to deal the last bit of damage, but encourages you to contribute in taking the boss down.

If you are with teammates, coordinating with them to strategize and execute a well-planned assault is critical to taking the boss down. Each has unique weapons and attack patterns, with a remarkable amount of health. Having a diverse set of skills within the team can significantly improve your chances of success.

It's crucial to communicate with teammates when approaching a boss, using voice chat or in-game messaging to exchange information about the boss' behavior. Coordinate and execute attacks efficiently, and provide support when needed.

What does a Society Medallion do in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

Once you have secured a Society Medallion, its primary strategic advantage in the game is shield regeneration over time. To maximize the advantage of constant shield regeneration, you should ensure that you keep at least one Medallion in their inventory.

The you have, the faster your shield will regenerate with each tick. This not only enhances your survivability in encounters with enemies, but also provides a strategic edge during battles on the new Fortnite map.

However, you should keep in mind that carrying a Society Medallion makes you a target on enemies' maps. The more you have, the more precisely will your location be tracked on other players' maps. This strikes a unique balance of the advantage of increased shield regeneration with the heightened risk of being tracked at all times by enemies.

