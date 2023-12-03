Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass: Full list of every skin from Tier 1 to 100

The new Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has finally been shared in all its glory. With a brand-new map to explore and assist Jones in his fight against the enigmatic Society, the Battle Pass brings fresh new characters and iconic pop culture icons into the game. While the servers are still down for the v28.00 update, we have our first look.

With the new chapter bringing massive changes that will surely evolve Fortnite as we know it, the Battle Pass brings back one of the most important characters into the game while introducing new ones. Seeing how the new characters fit into Jones' Underground and the game's storyline will be interesting.

Everything available in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass

The Battle Pass features new and returning faces, with the game finally introducing the long-awaited Family Guy collaboration in the form of a Peter Griffin outfit.

The Battle Pass also showcases a new look for Jones, who is out for vengeance against the Society, alongside new characters like Nisha.

With these and many more rewards, players are eager to get their hands on the new Fortnite Battle Pass and explore what it offers, especially with it introducing a new category of cosmetics.

Page 1

Page 1 of the Fortnite Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Hope Loading Screen

Ratacat Back Bling

100 V-Bucks

Secret Scimitars Pickaxe

Banner Icon

Ratacat Roamer Glider

Ratty Grin Emoticon

I'm A Mystery Emote

Hope Outfit

Page 2

Page 2 of the Fortnite Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Underground Chic Hope Loading Screen

Hope's Look Spray

100 V-Bucks

Chic Ratacat Roamer Style

You Don't Know Me Music

Chic Ratacat Style

Underground Chic Hope Style

Page 3

Page 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Oscar Loading Screen

Victory Brawl Wrap

100 V-Bucks

Banner Icon

Skyscratch Contrail

Poacher's Regrets Pickaxe

Oscar Outfit

Page 4

Page 4 of the Fortnite Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Champion Oscar Loading Screen

Return of the Tiger Music

Clawbox Back Bling

Claw Through Emoticon

100 V-Bucks

Victory Vaunter Glider

Champion Oscar Style

Page 5

Page 5 of the Fortnite Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Vengeance Jones Loading Screen

Missing: Peely Spray

Legend's Modkit Back Bling

Legend's Retribution Wrap

The Takedown Pickaxe

The Underfrown Emoticon

Vengeance Jones Outfit

Page 6

Page 6 of the Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Duotone Jones Loading Screen

Banner Icon

100 V-Bucks

Art of Revenge Contrail

Legend's Duotone Modkit Style

Jones Underground Spray

Duotone Jones Style

Page 7

Page 7 of the Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Nisha Loading Screen

Society Shield Back Bling

Banner Icon

High Society Glider

Foil Flex Emote

Duelist's Foil Pickaxe

Nisha Outfit

Page 8

Page 8 of the Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Midnight Duelist Nisha Loading Screen

Sunrise Duel Wrap

100 V-Bucks

Midnight Society Shield Style

Midnight Society Style

Riposte Ready Spray

Midnight Duelist Nisha Style

Page 9

Page 9 of the Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Montague Loading Screen

Diamondclaw Picker Pickaxe

Heart Cut Emoticon

Unbreakable Wrap

100 V-Bucks

Carbon Fiber Holster Back Bling

Montague Outfit

Page 10

Page 10 of the Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Brilliant Cut Montague Loading Screen

Je Suis Montague Spray

Encrusted Contrail

Diamond Throne Emote

Grand Glacier Glider

100 V-Bucks

Brilliant Cut Montague Style

Page 11

Page 11 of the Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Welcome to the Underground Loading Screen

Pinata Brian Back Bling

Petervision Spray

The Scratcher Pickaxe

Wacky Wavers Contrail

Rabbit Ears Wrap

Peter Griffin Outfit

Page 12

Page 12 of the Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Valeria Loading Screen

The Flame Wrap

Burning Heart Emoticon

100 V-Bucks

Ruby Relic Back Bling

Burndown Contrail

Valeria Outfit

Page 13

Page 13 of the Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Society vs. Underground Loading Screen

The Society Spray

100 V-Bucks

Scorpion Car Body

Stripes Scorpion Decal

Llama-Matic Scorpion Decal

Society Decal

Page 14

Page 14 of the Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Burning Ambition Valeria Loading Screen

Banner Icon

The Burn Wrap

Valeria Ablaze Spray

Ember Pick Pickaxe

Flickering Flame Music

Everburn Emote

Like most seasons, the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass will be available for purchase for 950 V-Bucks, allowing players to access the entire library of rewards the pass offers.

Purchasing and unlocking all the tiers in the premium Battle Pass allows players to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks, which they can spend on later Battle Passes and other cosmetics.

With the new season bringing huge changes to the game, players cannot wait to get their hands on these new skins and jump into a match on the new Chapter 5 map to experience a new beginning for Fortnite.

