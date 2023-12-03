Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass: Full list of every skin from Tier 1 to 100

The new Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has finally been shared in all its glory. With a brand-new map to explore and assist Jones in his fight against the enigmatic Society, the Battle Pass brings fresh new characters and iconic pop culture icons into the game. While the servers are still down for the v28.00 update, we have our first look.
With the new chapter bringing massive changes that will surely evolve Fortnite as we know it, the Battle Pass brings back one of the most important characters into the game while introducing new ones. Seeing how the new characters fit into Jones' Underground and the game's storyline will be interesting.
Everything available in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass
The Battle Pass features new and returning faces, with the game finally introducing the long-awaited Family Guy collaboration in the form of a Peter Griffin outfit.
The Battle Pass also showcases a new look for Jones, who is out for vengeance against the Society, alongside new characters like Nisha.
With these and many more rewards, players are eager to get their hands on the new Fortnite Battle Pass and explore what it offers, especially with it introducing a new category of cosmetics.
Page 1
- Hope Loading Screen
- Ratacat Back Bling
- 100 V-Bucks
- Secret Scimitars Pickaxe
- Banner Icon
- Ratacat Roamer Glider
- Ratty Grin Emoticon
- I'm A Mystery Emote
- Hope Outfit
Page 2
- Underground Chic Hope Loading Screen
- Hope's Look Spray
- 100 V-Bucks
- Chic Ratacat Roamer Style
- You Don't Know Me Music
- Chic Ratacat Style
- Underground Chic Hope Style
Page 3
- Oscar Loading Screen
- Victory Brawl Wrap
- 100 V-Bucks
- Banner Icon
- Skyscratch Contrail
- Poacher's Regrets Pickaxe
- Oscar Outfit
Page 4
- Champion Oscar Loading Screen
- Return of the Tiger Music
- Clawbox Back Bling
- Claw Through Emoticon
- 100 V-Bucks
- Victory Vaunter Glider
- Champion Oscar Style
Page 5
- Vengeance Jones Loading Screen
- Missing: Peely Spray
- Legend's Modkit Back Bling
- Legend's Retribution Wrap
- The Takedown Pickaxe
- The Underfrown Emoticon
- Vengeance Jones Outfit
Page 6
- Duotone Jones Loading Screen
- Banner Icon
- 100 V-Bucks
- Art of Revenge Contrail
- Legend's Duotone Modkit Style
- Jones Underground Spray
- Duotone Jones Style
Page 7
- Nisha Loading Screen
- Society Shield Back Bling
- Banner Icon
- High Society Glider
- Foil Flex Emote
- Duelist's Foil Pickaxe
- Nisha Outfit
Page 8
- Midnight Duelist Nisha Loading Screen
- Sunrise Duel Wrap
- 100 V-Bucks
- Midnight Society Shield Style
- Midnight Society Style
- Riposte Ready Spray
- Midnight Duelist Nisha Style
Page 9
- Montague Loading Screen
- Diamondclaw Picker Pickaxe
- Heart Cut Emoticon
- Unbreakable Wrap
- 100 V-Bucks
- Carbon Fiber Holster Back Bling
- Montague Outfit
Page 10
- Brilliant Cut Montague Loading Screen
- Je Suis Montague Spray
- Encrusted Contrail
- Diamond Throne Emote
- Grand Glacier Glider
- 100 V-Bucks
- Brilliant Cut Montague Style
Page 11
- Welcome to the Underground Loading Screen
- Pinata Brian Back Bling
- Petervision Spray
- The Scratcher Pickaxe
- Wacky Wavers Contrail
- Rabbit Ears Wrap
- Peter Griffin Outfit
Page 12
- Valeria Loading Screen
- The Flame Wrap
- Burning Heart Emoticon
- 100 V-Bucks
- Ruby Relic Back Bling
- Burndown Contrail
- Valeria Outfit
Page 13
- Society vs. Underground Loading Screen
- The Society Spray
- 100 V-Bucks
- Scorpion Car Body
- Stripes Scorpion Decal
- Llama-Matic Scorpion Decal
- Society Decal
Page 14
- Burning Ambition Valeria Loading Screen
- Banner Icon
- The Burn Wrap
- Valeria Ablaze Spray
- Ember Pick Pickaxe
- Flickering Flame Music
- Everburn Emote
Like most seasons, the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass will be available for purchase for 950 V-Bucks, allowing players to access the entire library of rewards the pass offers.
Purchasing and unlocking all the tiers in the premium Battle Pass allows players to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks, which they can spend on later Battle Passes and other cosmetics.
With the new season bringing huge changes to the game, players cannot wait to get their hands on these new skins and jump into a match on the new Chapter 5 map to experience a new beginning for Fortnite.
