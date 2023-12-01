Peter Griffin skin coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, leaks show

Peter Griffin is coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, according to leakers/data-miners. What started as a joke years ago could finally become a reality. Likely due to a glitch or technical mishap that occurred on the Xbox Store, the Battle Pass for the upcoming season was leaked. Since this was from an official source with multiple users reporting the same, it is all but confirmed at this point.

Nevertheless, since files related to Peter Griffin from Family Guy have been in the files for over two years, Epic Games was indeed working on something. As such, this serves as further proof of the collaboration finally coming to fruition. That being said, here's what the Fortnite x Family Guy collaboration could entail.

Fortnite x Family Guy, starring Peter Griffin

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The version of Peter Griffin shown in the leaked Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass features him wearing a tuxedo. This is very different from his usual attire that fans of Family Guy have come to know and love. While this differs from the norm, he would fit right into the craziness of the new phase of the storyline.

Given how large of a collaboration this could be, other characters from Family Guy could be added to the Item Shop. This trend has been repeated with all major collaborations that occurred in Chapter 4. In fact, some of them, like My Hero Academia, had a second wave as well.

Expand Tweet

Taking this into account, Stewie, Lois, Meg, Brian, Chris, Glenn, and perhaps even Joe could be added in as Outfits. If not that, perhaps things associated with them could be featured as Back Blings, Pickaxes, Gliders, and Emotes.

What role could Peter Griffin play in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

Expand Tweet

With the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass leaking mere hours ago, it's hard to say what role he could be playing. Since the official storyline teaser/trailer is yet to be revealed, things are unknown at the moment.

However, judging from the leaked Battle Pass image, it would seem that he is part of an elite squad of secret society. Agent Jones/Jonesy could be their leader as he is positioned at the center of the image. They could be fighting to keep the peace or reorganizing everything following The Big Bang.

Either way, players will not have to wait long as everything will be revealed soon. With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 ending on December 2, 2023, there are less than 48 hours until the new major phase begins.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!