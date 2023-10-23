The Family Guy Season 22 Episode 4 titled ‘Old World Harm’ will air Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 9:30 P.M. ET on Fox and will be available to stream on Hulu the subsequent day. In this episode, Peter and Lois decide to vacation in Florida, only to find out they’ve rented a condo in a retirement community.

The episode will also feature Stewie having his first shower, which Brain is set to help him with Created by Seth MacFarlane, this adult animated series debuted on January 31, 1999, and is now on its 22nd season.

Family Guy is an anthology series, so we can expect another one of the classic Peter and Lois adventures with Brian and Stewie off on their own escapade (hoping Stewie doesn't end the world while trying to take a shower). Since the episode is set in Florida, we can expect references to the popular “Florida Man” meme, with a twist of the ole’ Family Guy humor sprinkled in.

Family Guy season 22 episode 4: Everything we know so far

Family Guy season 22 episode 4 release date and time for all regions:

Below are the release dates and timings of the episode for every region, along with the affiliated time zones:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, November 5, 2023 6:30 pm Central Time Sunday, November 5, 2023 8:30 pm Eastern Time Sunday, November 5, 2023 9:30 pm British Summer Time Monday, November 6, 2023 2:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, November 6, 2023 8 am Central European Summer Time Monday, November 6, 2023 3:30 am Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, November 6, 2023 1:30 pm Philippines Time Monday, November 6, 2023 10:30 am

Where to watch Family Guy season 22 episode 4

Viewers may see the forthcoming Family Guy episode titled "Old World Harm" exclusively on Fox on Sunday, November 5, 2023, or wait for it to be released on Hulu a day later. All episodes of the beloved series are available to watch on Hulu right now.

Family Guy season 22: A brief recap

Cruel, bizarre, politically wrong, and incredibly adorable. The Griffin family's experiences are featured in Family Guy now back for season 22 with their ever-funny characters. The youngest of Peter and Lois's three children is a bright, violent infant who is out to destroy both his mother and the global order, Stewie. Chris lacks common sense, has a low IQ, and is obese, much like his father. Meg is Meg, no one likes her in the show. Lastly, their talking dog Brian takes care of infant Stewie, while enjoying martinis and working through personal problems.

Season 22 has aired 3 episodes as of writing this article, titled “Fertilized Megg,” “Supermarket Pete,” and “A Stache From the Past.” As mentioned before, Family Guy offers a non-linear story and therefore most episodes are separate adventures of their own not connected to an overarching story.

What is sure though is the funny escapades and ever-lasting humor that the Griffin Family and side characters bring to each episode of Family Guy. Season 22 has offered fans the Griffin family at their zaniest and this has been just the start of this season.

What to expect from Family Guy season 22 episode 4

Family Guy season 22 episode 4 is titled “Old World Harm” and is a play on the phrase “Old World Charm” which refers to the architectural and cultural style of Europe's pre-industrial era. The episode Synopsis alludes to Peter and Lois set to take a vacation in Florida and by Griffin-luck, end up renting a condo in a retirement community. The episode will also feature Stewie and Brian on a separate adventure of their own where Brian tries to solve a first-world problem; Getting Stewie his first shower.

Whatever happens in the episode, it will be interesting, to say the least. Will Stewie build a machine that will help him shower and bring the end of the world because of it? We can only wait and see. Peter and Lois will possibly take arms against the old age community they are in and fans can also expect to see the “Florida Man” meme get referenced.