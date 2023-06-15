AI-generated Family Guy livestream gets banned from Twitch after a "bomb threat," still up on YouTube and Kick

AI-generated Family Guy was one of the latest additions to the artificial intelligence-driven livestreams on Twitch. Much like many of its counterparts, it did not take long for AI-generated Family Guy to get into trouble with the purple platform's community guidelines. As of writing this, the channel called ai_peter, which was hosting the AI-generated livestream, has been banned from Twitch. However, it is still accessible on YouTube and Kick.

The real Family Guy already has a reputation of walking the thin one between offensive and satirical, and as expected the AI-generated parody lacks much of the nuance from the original. While talking about insensitive topics is not new on the platform, it appears that one of the sequences on the AI Family guy from June 14 was about a bomb threat.

Twitter user @Alexix_Anya noted that when they tuned in to the show yesterday, the parody Peter was talking about bombing an indoor stadium in Washington DC.

Notwithstanding the philosophical debates about an AI's ability to make a bomb threat, Twitch appears to have swiftly taken action and the stream was down in a couple of minutes after the incident. This indicates that the ban was a direct result of the seeming bomb threat.

Trying to visit the channel currently returns the standard TOS violation message:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

What is AI Family Guy? Explaining the newest artificial intelligence-driven livestreamer on the block

ai_peter is one of the latest in line of livestreamers who have used AI to mimic scenes from a popular sitcom and broadcast it on popular platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, and Kick. The first popular artificial intelligence-driven streamer on the Amazon-owned platform was Neuro-sama by Vedal987, which also had to face the banhammer for an insensitive comment earlier this year.

However, the title of the first sitcom parody probably goes to AI Seinfeld which started generating scenes that depicted parts of the hit show from the early 90s. AI Family Guy is much closer to the Seinfeld parody, which also faced suspension after a seemingly anti-LGBTQIA+ joke.

As per their Discord FAQs, the AI Family guy uses OpenAI Davinci API to generate dialogues which are suggested by members of the server. It then uses audio files that are generated with the help of FakeYou.com API, with the stream running constantly on a 24/7 schedule with no downtime.

The Discord server also mentions that some of the creators worked on ai_sponge. It was a parody of the popular Nickelodeon cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants, but otherwise has no affiliation with that team.

AI-generated Twitch streamers have attracted thousands of people to their regular streams over the last few months, becoming a novelty experience for viewers who can see the power of artificial intelligence on full display. Not only do they generate scenes, but also take suggestions and interact with the viewers.

