Despite still being in their nascency, Vtubers and AI streamers have dominated the livestreaming industry over the past couple of years and managed to solidify their position as mainstream content creators. Their rise can be credited to advancements in AI technology that allow for more realistic and interactive virtual characters.

These AI content creators are built on programming languages like C# and Python, which allows them to be trained to learn from a large amount of data. This effectively allows these Vtubers and AI content creators to improve as they continuously interact with their audience and play games.

The list of the top five most-watched female livestreamers on YouTube features four AI content creators. Considering how technology continues to improve, one can expect to see them develop even further.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

A list of 5 most-watched AI streamers on Twitch: Neuro-sama, WatchMeForever, and more

1) Neuro-sama (Vedal987)

The first AI streamer to make waves on Twitch was Vedal987's creation, Neuro-sama. On the face of it, you may confuse her with any other Vtuber, an animated character playing videos or interacting with their chat. However, what sets Neuro-sama apart is that she does not require any direct human contact.

She is built on an algorithm that is trained to read large amounts of text taken from the open internet, which leads to her movements and reactions. Vedal987's channel currently has over 281K followers on Twitch with a total of 1.16 million hours watched.

2) WatchMeForever

Unlike the previous entry, the person behind the popular Twitch channel WatchMeForever employed his tools of machine learning to create unique content and steer away from the "traditional" virtual streamer. Powered by ChatGPT, WatchMeForever created a parody featuring characters from the popular sitcom, Seinfeld.

Since its debut on January 6, 2023, the WatchMeForever Twitch channel has accumulated over 196K followers and a total of 1.66 million hours watched. However, due to a glitch, WatchMeForever had to stream using an older model, which led to one of the characters using a transphobic slur and a two-week ban.

3) alwaysbreaktime

alwaysbreaktime is a Twitch channel that has recently attracted a lot of attention for its unique nonsensical streams. It runs 24/7 and broadcasts an anime that features three different characters having unrelated conversations in different locations of a school or random adventures like encounters with mythical beasts.

Since viewers have the ability to choose how the story progresses, they have flocked to alwaysbreaktime to watch the impressive voice-overs and personalities the characters have developed. alwaysbreaktime has a modest following of 23.5K followers and a total of 252K hours watched, which is impressive considering it first went live on February 9, 2023.

4) DegenerIA

Another popular AI streamer that is raising a lot of eyebrows within the Spanish-speaking community of Twitch, DegenerIA is a channel that features a 24/7 livestream that broadcasts a sequence of scenes. These scenes usually involve the characters Rumblo, Vogata, Fideo, and Bob the Skeleton having conversations across a number of iconic pop-culture locations.

DegenerIA was created by a team of engineers at Rubius and BasementView entirely using ChatGPT3-4. The channel went live for the first time on March 25, 2023, and has managed to amass 182K followers and a total of 418K hours watched within eight days.

5) UnlimitedSteam

Wrapping up this list is yet another near-constant Twitch streamer that parodies a popular show. However, unlike the previous entry, UnlimitedSteam consists solely of retellings of the iconic steamed hams scene from Matt Groening's iconic sitcom, The Simpsons.

Despite retelling the same basic plot but with different conversations, the channel has attracted quite a number of people since its debut on February 13, 2023. UnlimitedSteam has a respectable total of 37.8K followers and an impressive figure of 810K hours watched.

With AI streamers taking the world by storm, it might only be a matter of time before they usher in the next generation of entertainment.

