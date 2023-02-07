Watchmeforever's two-week suspension from Twitch for alleged transphobia on the viral AI Seinfeld show on the platform has become the talk of the community. Many pointed out the absurdity of an artificial intelligence-driven program being "canceled."

Discussions on trans issues have been quite the rage in the online gaming streaming space, and Dave Chappelle's recent Grammy win for his controversial Netflix special, which has been labeled anti-trans by many, has only intensified interest in the "joke" that got AI Seinfeld banned from Twitch.

Sour @The_Sourkraut Can’t believe AI Seinfeld got cancelled in objectively the funniest way possible. Can’t believe AI Seinfeld got cancelled in objectively the funniest way possible. https://t.co/oFnX1X5smV

Transphobic or satire? AI Seinfeld's joke about transgender people goes viral

Posts like the one above litter social media, with many wondering how this happened in the first place. A substantial group seems to think that the joke was not exactly aimed at trans people but at comedians who try to make fun of marginalized sections of society in an attempt to get a cheap laugh.

For those wondering what the AI said that warranted the suspension, a Twitter user by the username conure pointed to this very issue when they replied to a clip of the joke. The post articulates the above point quite well:

"AI seinfeld mighta got banned for this but it's funny bc i heard it as "nobody's laughin at my set so i was gonna make some transphobic jokes - but nobody laughed at that either"

conure 💀🐦 @conureCC



feels like it's makin fun of comedians who turn to bigotry for cheap laughs when their career dips🤔 littlebear36 @littlebear36_ it was only a matter of time before the AI became transphobic and a chud it was only a matter of time before the AI became transphobic and a chud https://t.co/9E18HjlL1C ai seinfeld mighta got banned for this but it's funny bc i heard it as "nobody's laughin at my set so i was gonna make some transphobic jokes - but nobody laughed at that either"feels like it's makin fun of comedians who turn to bigotry for cheap laughs when their career dips🤔 twitter.com/littlebear36_/… ai seinfeld mighta got banned for this but it's funny bc i heard it as "nobody's laughin at my set so i was gonna make some transphobic jokes - but nobody laughed at that either"feels like it's makin fun of comedians who turn to bigotry for cheap laughs when their career dips🤔 twitter.com/littlebear36_/…

The exact joke as told by AI Seinfeld is as follows:

"So, this is my stand-up set at a club. There's like 50 people here and no one is laughing. Anyone have any suggestions? I'm thinking about doing bit about how being transgender is a mental illness. Or how all liberals are secretly gay and want to impose their will on everyone. Or something about how transgender people are ruining the fabric of society. But no one is laughing, so I am going to stop."

A couple of others echoed the sentiment posted by conure that the joke was mocking comedians, not transgenders. Here are some of them:

Alex Griswold @HashtagGriswold Is the transphobic joke that got the Seinfeld AI project banned from Twitch even transphobic? This could be read as making fun of these attitudes. Is the transphobic joke that got the Seinfeld AI project banned from Twitch even transphobic? This could be read as making fun of these attitudes. https://t.co/wEduWUYkdN

jes tom 💀 @jestom so the seinfeld AI got banned for being transphobic, but what he said is actually a hilarious satire of the state of stand up comedy today so the seinfeld AI got banned for being transphobic, but what he said is actually a hilarious satire of the state of stand up comedy today https://t.co/reGNGgAHgR

Here are some more general reactions from Twitter and Reddit on the ban:

Michiru 🐾 @TanukiGirlMichi ai seinfeld getting banned off twitch because larry went on a transphobic rant might be the funniest conclusion actually ai seinfeld getting banned off twitch because larry went on a transphobic rant might be the funniest conclusion actually

Pokey the extremely dead ghost @fuckshitstreet Ai Seinfeld went transphobic and got banned for 2 weeks which makes it the rare stand up comedian to properly get deplatformed for bigotry Ai Seinfeld went transphobic and got banned for 2 weeks which makes it the rare stand up comedian to properly get deplatformed for bigotry

Armand Domalewski @ArmandDoma If I wrote sci-fi satire a few years ago about an AI that could generate an infinite Seinfeld livestream that turned transphobic within a week and got banned from Twitch, you would’ve—correctly—mocked me for being ridiculous, yet this is literally a thing that just happened If I wrote sci-fi satire a few years ago about an AI that could generate an infinite Seinfeld livestream that turned transphobic within a week and got banned from Twitch, you would’ve—correctly—mocked me for being ridiculous, yet this is literally a thing that just happened

GrandPooBear @GrandPOOBear Every single AI content, like the AI generated Seinfeld or the talking to eachother google homes, eventually end up getting banned for hate speech. Every single one of them.



This is for sure our future in 15 years Every single AI content, like the AI generated Seinfeld or the talking to eachother google homes, eventually end up getting banned for hate speech. Every single one of them.This is for sure our future in 15 years https://t.co/uHWxw2oPUM

What is an AI streamer?

For those out of the loop, artificial intelligence in streaming has become a niche category since Vedal987's Neuro-sama went viral last year for being the first popular Twitch Vtuber to be driven by AI. Nothing Forever, or AI Seinfeld, is something similar but actually produces content by attempting to imitate the style of the episodes from the classic sitcom Seinfeld.

Al Sikkan @AlsikkanTV because most people don’t know Twitch as a platform or culture, just want to say that for a new account like Seinfeld AI (Nothing Forever) to get and maintain 14k+ viewers and have a chat this interactive is unheard of, it’s an unbelievable success because most people don’t know Twitch as a platform or culture, just want to say that for a new account like Seinfeld AI (Nothing Forever) to get and maintain 14k+ viewers and have a chat this interactive is unheard of, it’s an unbelievable success https://t.co/utnv9Kfj8m

The animation initiating the show, coupled with the novelty of the artificially generated content, attracted many people early on. It made the show quite successful until it got suspended for Twitch's TOS violation due to the joke about transgender people.

As for the reason, the developers of the AI have disclosed on their official discord that the "offensive" remark made its way into the script because they had to momentarily downgrade their OpenAI's model from Davinci to a less sophisticated Curie due to an outage. They specifically blamed this for the joke, announcing:

"The Switch to Curie was what resulted in the inappropriate text being generated."

Ryan Brian Jones @RyanBrianJones Update from the official Discord on what caused Seinfeld AI (Nothing Forever) to be banned Update from the official Discord on what caused Seinfeld AI (Nothing Forever) to be banned https://t.co/iXYUFZvCSQ

This is not the first time an AI streamer has been suspended from Twitch due to TOS violations. Earlier this year, Neuro-sama got banned for a joke that was quite anti-Semitic, making AI Seinfeld's ban the second one of this nature in 2023 alone.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes