"That's overkill": Asmongold gives his honest opinion on AI streamer Neuro-sama's Twitch ban

Taking to his secondary Zackrawrr channel, Asmongold gave his opinion about the recent ban of AI streamer Neuro-sama. While it has been established that the temporary suspension was for hateful conduct on the AI's part, what exactly set Twitch to strike down the channel has not yet been revealed.

That said, there are plenty of controversial and offensive things that have been said by Neuro-sama, the latest of which can be interpreted as denying the Holocaust.

However, Asmongold did not feel that an artificially made streamer, whose actions are governed by an ever-evolving algorithm, should be subjected to a two-week-long ban sentence. He stated:

"I think for something like that, if they get banned for more than like a day or two, I think that's kind of an overkill... If it's not done intentionally, then it's not really that bad."

Asmongold explains why he thinks Neuro-sama made controversial statements, questions the ban sentence

For those unaware, Twitch streamer and full stack developer vedal987 recently released an improved version of one of their previous projects, which is basically a completely autonomous AI that can play games such as Osu! and Minecraft. On top of that, it can interact with chat while offering content on the channel.

Its controversial comments seem to be the only plausible reason for the ban, and some of them, including the Holocaust denial, have been showcased in the video above.

When one of the viewers asked Zack "Asmongold" if he knew about the AI streamer being banned from Twitch, Zack made it clear that he was familiar with the case. When someone else asked why Neuro-sama was banned, the streamer answered:

"'Why?' I don't think anyone has said why exactly. But, people have assumed that it could have been because of a clip of her saying that she wasn't sure that the Holocaust happened or not. Which, um... I don't know."

He further elaborated on how he thinks the controversy could have been avoided:

"I mean, I think it's an easy idea, a good idea to have the AI, you know... Just like, it can't read the word holocaust. You know it doesn't know what that means, it has no idea. Let's just keep things simple... Yeah, just blacklist the word."

Timestamp 5:34:54

Asmongold went further into his thought process about what he clearly thought was an unfair ban, defending the owner of the channel:

"It's not like the owner was like, 'I'm gonna find a way to let people know that I am voting for Kanye for the next election. Right? I mean, there's no evidence of that at all."

When one viewer asked why all artificial intelligence become racist in the end, the streamer had quite an interesting answer:

"'How does every AI turn racist in the end?' Because people keep asking it questions about racist things. And it teaches the AI in that direction."

Reactions to Asmongold's statements

Here's how fans reacted to the clip posted on YouTube:

YouTube comments (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Comments discussing Neuro-sama (Image via Asmongold Clips/ YouTube)

Vedal987 has appealed to Twitch for a reduced ban sentence, but it remains to be seen what happens in the end.

