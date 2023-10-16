How to watch Family Guy season 22? Speculated list of episodes and when they arrive

The first and second episodes of Family Guy season 22 premiered on October 1 and October 8, respectively, at 9:30 p.m. (ET) on Fox. Family Guy, the beloved adult animated sitcom, recently released its much anticipated new season and fans were over the moon as the Griffins marked their return to the screens with even more cutaway jokes and creative chatter.

Seth MacFarlane continues to serve as the show's producer and creator in addition to lending his voice to a number of characters, including Peter, Brian, Stewie, Quagmire, and others for Family Guy season 22. Fans are fascinated by what the show's creators have come up with for the new season so far and can't wait to see what the upcoming episodes bring to the table.

Family Guy season 22 Where to Watch, episodes and More

As of writing this article, there are two episodes of Family Guy season 22 which are out. Episode 1 titled “Fertilized Megg” aired on Sun, Oct 1, 2023, at 9:30 pm (ET) on Fox, and episode 2 titled “Supermarket Pete” aired on Sun, Oct 8, 2023, at the same time.

Episode 3 titled “A Stache From the Past” is set to air on Sun, Oct 22, 2023, on Fox at 9:30 pm ET as well. The show is also available to stream on Hulu the next day, following the premiere of each episode.

While it's undeniable that Family Guy's season 22 has a huge list of episode titles suggested by fans, previous seasons only have 26 episodes and therefore Family Guy season 22 may follow that theme and have 26 episodes as well.

Also to keep in mind is that this is a list of episode titles that the studio has not yet verified. in light of the fact that the official list has not yet been made public here's a list via The Family Guy Wiki in no concurrent order (since the order and episode titles are both subject to change)

Fertilized Megg (Already aired)

Supermarket Pete (Already aired)

A Stache From the Past (set to air)

Happy Holo-ween (Set to air)

The Good Father

Battle of the Dads

Fathers and Recreation

Adoptation

Fattest in the West

Peterschmidt Manor 2 (or Party Mansion/Mansion Fever)

Single White Dad

Bah, Christmas!

Friends in Dry Places

Men of a Thousand Voices

Mob Mentality

Flip Your Biscuits?

Old World Harm

Highway Griffin

Porn Sub

Gift of the White Guy

The Return of the King (of Queens)

Lois C.K.

Baking Sad

Green With Envy

Mo' Jobs

Return to the Seas

Baby, It's Cold Outside

Boston Stewie

Snap(ple) Decision

Take This Job and Love It

Cabin Pressure

Lifeguard Meg

Fat Actor

Faith No More

Live, Laugh, Love

Drunk with Power

Fat Gun

The Chicken or the Meg

While the titles and the sequence of the episodes are both subject to change for Family Guy season 22, as previously mentioned, it is feasible to guess what each episode will be about from the names. A Christmas special may be in the books with the episode "Bah, Christmas!" and as always it has a catchy ring to it.

Bryan Cranston from Breaking Bad may make a guest appearance in the episode titled "Baking Sad," while "Lois C.K." might have something to do with the contentious stand-up comic Louis C.K. Which of these incidents will eventually go popular as a meme cannot be predicted ahead of time.

The air dates for the upcoming Family Guy season 22 episodes are also yet to be finalized. The only information available right now is about Episode 3 and Episode 4, titled A Stache From the Past and Happy Holo-ween respectively.

Episode 3 which is titled A Stache From the Past and set to air on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023, at 9:30 pm ET on Fox and Hulu on the subsequent day. The episode preview reads as follows

“When Peter loses the family home in a reverse mortgage, he confronts the man advertising the scheme, Tom Selleck. Meanwhile, Stewie and Brian open a booth at the flea market, leading to a rivalry with Bruce.”

Episode 4 is titled "Happy Holo-ween" and is set to air on Sunday, 29 October 2023 at 9:30 pm ET on Fox. The episode Preview reads as follows:

Peter makes a hologram of himself in order to get out of menial household duties.

Family Guy season 22 episode 1 has one of the most stunning or jaw-dropping moments when Meg (Mila Kunis) announces that she is pregnant with Bruce and Jeffery's child. When Dr. Hartman (Seth MacFarlane) checks her for contractions, we discover that she is in fact pregnant.

Fans were able to have a fun taste of more upcoming antics of the Griffins thanks to the preview that Fox's Animation Domination channel provided. Fans can anticipate jokes and scenes that are reminiscent of earlier seasons and among other things, Peter Griffin eating edible underwear and trying to fly, references to Timothée Chalamet, Chris (Seth Green) estimating shoe sizes with his bare belly, a Boston-based Stewie Griffin (MacFarlane), and more, according to the teaser.

Family Guy season 22 is currently airing on Fox at 9:30 PM every Sunday. This season is as fun as the previous ones if not more as evident by the first two episodes.