Family Guy season 22 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Family Guy season 22 episode 3 is scheduled to release on October 22, 2023, on Fox. The animated series that follows parents Peter and Lois Griffin handling their children Meg, Chris, and Stewie along with the dog Brian, was renewed for seasons 22 and 23 in January 2023. The show is the fourth longest-running show in North America's primetime telecast.

The adult animation created by Seth McFarlane released its first season in 1999. The show was officially canceled after its third season aired from 2001-2002 and was brought back by Fox for a new season that ran from 2005-2006. The show has 27 Primetime Emmy nominations and has won eight awards at the prestigious event.

Family Guy season 22 premiered on October 1, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for episode 2 of the show.

Where and when to watch Family Guy season 22 episode 3

The third episode will stream on Hulu from Monday onwards (Image via IMDb)

Fox will air Family Guy season 22 episode 3 on Sunday, October 22. On Sunday, four different animated shows air back to back on the channel. The upcoming episode of the hit show will follow the release of episodes of The Simpsons, Krapopolis, and Bob’s Burgers in the evening.

Episode 3 of the ongoing season of Family Guy will stream online on Hulu one day after its premiere. As such, Family Guy season 22 episode 3 will be available for streaming from Monday, October 23, 2023 onwards. Hulu also has episodes 1 and 2 of the season and some of the previous seasons that are currently available for fans to stream.

The release schedule for Family Guy season 22 episode 3 across the globe on Fox is:

Pacific Time: 6.30 pm on Sunday, October 22, 2023

Central Time: 8.30 pm on Sunday, October 22, 2023

Eastern Time: 9.30 pm on Sunday, October 22, 2023

Since Fox is not available in other countries, fans from Europe, Asia, and Australia will have to subscribe to Hulu to enjoy the show.

What happened in episode 2 of the show?

Episode 2 saw Joe and Brian trying to be crime story writers (Image via IMDb)

Episode 2 was titled Supermarket Pete and hit the screens on October 8, 2023. Written by Joanna Quraishi and directed by Greg Colton, the episode featured several humorous punchlines.

The episode followed two plotlines simultaneously. It featured Peter and Lois and also gave fans a glimpse of Brian and Joe working together.

Peter's brewery came up with a plan for renovation and closed down for two months. Taking the family finances into consideration, Peter started working as an assistant at the local grocery store. Lois disapproved of this but could not make Peter relent. She was later banned from shopping at the store after she misbehaved with Peter.

At Bonnie's suggestion, Lois started to work at the Clam, Peter’s favorite place. Instead of being affected negatively, Peter took the opportunity to have an extramarital affair with his own wife. However, the renovation of the brewery was called off and Peter went back to work there. As he was fired from the grocery store, the ban on Lois was lifted.

On the other hand, Joe joined Brian and they decided to write a true crime novel and meet some victims' families to get inputs for the book. While the victims' families did not respond, they managed to meet some crime presenters.

However, a battle ensued among the crime presenters, which made Brian and Joe realize that it was unfair to manipulate the suffering of the victims.

What to expect from Family Guy season 22 episode 3

Peter and Lois may revisit their past in episode 3 (Image via IMDb)

Family Guy season 22 episode 3, written by Travis Bowe, is titled A Stache from the Past and is likely to feature an incident from the past of the characters from this dysfunctional family.

While the storylines have been kept under wraps, there is a possibility that the upcoming episode will feature Peter going back to his fishing job. Moreover, while Peter goes fishing, Brian may take his place at the Pawtucket Brewery.

Family Guy season 22 episode 3 will feature a new story and fresh challenges. Fans are now excited to watch the new episode of the show on Fox on Sunday, October 22. It is important to note that the episode will be available for streaming online from Monday, October 23, 2023.