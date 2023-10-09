Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 3: Release date and time where to watch, and more

Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 3 is skipping two weeks after episode 2 and is slated to release on October 22, 2023. The American animated series deals with the average family issues in an urban household.

The story follows Bob, a restaurateur who believes his burgers taste best, his supportive wife Linda, and his three children, who throw usual growing-up tantrums that the parents try to handle comically. The show, which is both contemporary and relatable, is also one of the longest-running shows on American television.

The show’s first season premiered on January 9, 2011, and about 262 episodes over 13 seasons have been telecast, with the fourteenth season ongoing. Conceived by Loren Bouchard, each of the episodes is about 22 minutes long. January 2023 saw a renewal of the show for the 14th and 15th seasons.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the first and second episodes.

Where and when to watch Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 3

Bob and Linda embark on their project to help Gretchen on October 22 (Image via Hulu)

Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 3 will air on Fox on Sunday’s family viewing time. It will follow two other animated shows, The Simpsons and Krapopolis. Another animated show, Family Guy, will follow after the upcoming episode of Bob’s Burgers.

Viewers will be able to stream Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 3 the next day, Monday onwards, on Hulu. As the partnering streaming platform, Hulu has all the previous 13 seasons and Bob’s Burgers season 14 episodes 1 and 2 available to stream.

While the show was scheduled for weekly release of episodes each Sunday, Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 3 is releasing on October 22, 2023, with a gap of fourteen days after the second episode. The time for its airing on Fox is 9 pm ET/PT.

As Fox is not available in European, Asian, and Australian regions, viewers in these areas have to wait till the next day and depend on Hulu service and local channels with permission to air.

A quick recap of Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 2

The Belchers portray a close-knit, happy family (Image via Hulu)

The second episode titled The Amazing Rudy, gives an outsider’s perspective to the Belcher family. After the first episode of season 14 showing the friction between the Belcher parents and kids over household chores, the takeaway was the insight into what relationships owe to each other.

Linda, being parented by her mother strictly, gives viewers a point to meditate on mothers and daughters, with Bob making a desperate and funny attempt at supporting her.

However, the second episode shows regular-sized Rudy from a broken family looking at the not-so-rich Belcher family members sticking with each other no matter what. As Rudy goes for dinner with his now-divorced parents and their current partners, he feels awkward and lonely being the only child from the broken marriage.

Through the lenses of his regular-sized sadness, he gets a glimpse of the three Belcher kids near the fountain of a mall. While the Belchers cannot afford a fancy restaurant and may have to compromise on the quality of food, such as enduring “loaded baked potato lasagna,” from Rudy’s point of view, they are a happy-looking family who makes an unbreakable unit.

Both Rudy and his father, voiced by Brian Huskey, have a brief conversation on the same morning, demonstrating the hidden anxiety and fake excitement that shows how tightly wound they both are. While the anxiety is well-meaning on both their part, as they try to pretend for each other’s sake, it hints at a love that lacks transparency and honesty.

What will be Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 3 about?

The Belcher kids will try to have more fun in the upcoming episode (Image via Hulu)

Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 3 is titled The Pickleorette. The plot for the third episode revolves around Gretchen, who wants to throw a bachelorette party for her sister. Bob and Linda graciously help her with her project.

On the other hand, the Belcher kids are busy with their own adventures in Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 3. They have found a board game on the streets, and Tina tries to force Gene and Louise to play it. It remains to be seen how these activities turn into challenges for the characters and take a fun twist.

Look out for Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 3 to be aired on Fox on Sunday, October 22, 2023, and streamed on Hulu from Monday, October 23 onwards.