Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 2: Release date and time where to watch, and more

Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 2 will hit screens on Sunday, October 8, 2023. The long-running show was renewed for seasons 14 and 15 despite the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The 14th season premiered on October 1, taking the plot further. As an American animated series, Bob’s Burgers has remained very close to the hearts of loyal fans who find the premise of the stories relatable.

The series is co-produced by Fox partnering with 20th Century Studios. Sticking with the slated Sunday show, Fox announced the renewal on January 26, 2023. However, only 17 episodes were ready before the strikes closed down productions. As such, the fourteenth season will have less number of episodes.

Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 2 will focus on Rudy, alongside the chaotic problems of the Belcher family. The show, meant for family viewing, gives common family issues a fun twist. The synopsis for season 14 reads:

“This season, the Belcher family finds themselves caught in an exhilarating showdown when the kids refuse to do their chores, a magic trick ends up going disastrously wrong, Linda helps throw a bachelorette party, Gene enters a songwriting contest, and Tina and Louise work together to catch a cricket.”

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for the upcoming episode.

Everything about the release of Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 2

Expand Tweet

Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 2 will air at 9 pm ET/PT on October 8, 2023. The official channel for the show has been Fox and season 14 episode 2 will also air on Fox as always. Sunday is the fixed screening day for the animated family series on Fox. As such, Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 2 will be aired after The Simpsons and Krapopolis, and the show will be followed by the next episode of Family Guy.

The streaming platform of Hulu also has permission to stream the show and the 13 seasons are available for streaming on Hulu. However, once this episode airs on Fox, it will be added to Hulu the next day, i.e. October 9, 2023.

The endearing characters of the show will return in the upcoming episodes (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The tentative cast for Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 2 is:

H Jon Benjamin as Bob Belcher John Roberts as Linda Belcher Dan Mintz as Tina Belcher Eugene Mirman as Gene Belcher Kristen Schaal as Louise Belcher Brian Husky as Rudy Larry Murphy as Teddy Sarah Silverman as Ollile Laura Silverman as Andy Molly Shannon as Millie Aziz Ansari as Darryl Jenny Slate as Tammy

Expected plot for Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 2

Expand Tweet

Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 2 is titled, The Amazing Rudy. As the title suggests, Rudy takes center stage in this episode as he attends an important dinner invitation.

On the other hand, the Belcher family find themselves in a bit of a chaotic situation as they try to create an essential casserole.

Bob will continue to achieve success in his restaurant (Image via 20th Century Studios)

With the Belcher family, it is always quirky and hilarious moments as they face challenges from their restaurant business and life at large. The first episode of the season has already revealed the tussle between the parents and the kids of the family over household chores. The friction may escalate into comical circumstances in the upcoming episode, adding to the humor of the series.

Watch out for Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 2, slated to premiere on Sunday, October 8, 2023, on Max at 9 pm.