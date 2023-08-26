Bob's Burger season 14: Everything we know so far

Bob's Burger, the long-running fan-favorite animated sitcom, is all set to make its return with a brand new season 14 on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on Fox Network. Loren Bouchard has acted as the creator of the show. He has also served as the developer, along with Jim Dauterive.

Bob's Burger revolves around Bob Belcher, a third-generation restaurateur, and his chaotic yet loving family members, including Bob's wife Linda Belcher, their eldest daughter Tina Belcher, their only son Gene Belcher, and their youngest daughter Louise Belcher. In the animated Fox series, the Belcher family is seen trying to overcome different sets of challenges while running their burger restaurant.

Ever since the news of the show's renewal for the upcoming fourteenth season was released by Fox on January 26, 2023, followers of Bob's Burger have been buzzing with excitement to see what the brand-new season of the animated show has in store for them. So, without further ado, let's dive right in to find out all about Bob's Burger season 14 before it premieres on Fox.

New episodes of Bob's Burger season 14 will be released every Sunday, starting October 1, 2023

What to expect from season 14?

Scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 1, 2023, the highly anticipated season 14 of Bob's Burger has been executive produced by Loren Bouchard, Dan Fybel, Greg Thompson, Rich Rinaldi, Jon Schroeder, and Holly Schlesinger, among others. Nora Smith has acted as the showrunner for season 14.

The animated series will continue with the saga of the Belcher family in the upcoming season. The fourteenth season is expected to take place after the series of events in the Bob's Burger film and season 13, even though Fox has yet to release the official synopsis and trailer for the new season.

As per Collider, fans will get to witness more intriguing adventures in the new season.

The upcoming season of the show will also explore the true meaning of being a family through the bond of the Belcher family, as reported by Collider. Thus, it's safe to say that the audience is in for an immersive new season of the Fox Network show.

The schedule for the first nine episodes of season 14 has been revealed by the network. The schedule for the first nine episodes of the new season is given here:

Episode 1 - Sunday, October 1, 2023

Episode 2 - Sunday, October 8, 2023

Episode 3 - Sunday, October 15, 2023

Episode 4 - Sunday, October 22, 2023

Episode 5 - Sunday, October 29, 2023

Episode 6 - Sunday, November 5, 2023

Episode 7 - Sunday, November 12, 2023

Episode 8 - Sunday, November 19, 2023

Episode 9 - Sunday, November 26, 2023

The cast for Bob's Burger season 14 explored

The voice cast list for the upcoming new season of the show entails:

H. Jon Benjamin as Bob Belcher

John Roberts as Linda Belcher

Dan Mintz as Tina Belcher

Eugene Mirman as Gene Belcher

Kristen Schaal as Louise Belcher

Larry Murphy as Teddy

Laura Silverman as Andy

Sarah Silverman as Ollile

Jenny Slate as Tammy

Aziz Ansari as Darryl

Brian Huskey as Rudy

Molly Shannon as Millie and several others

Don't forget to watch episode 1 of Bob's Burger season 14, which will debut on Fox on October 1, 2023. Viewers can also stream all previous seasons of the show on Hulu.