Bob's Burgers season 13 episode 20 on Fox: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Season 13 of Bob's Burgers is set to return with episode 20 this Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 9 pm ET on the Fox TV Channel. Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive are the developers for the popular animated series, which has become quite the fan-favorite over the previous 12 seasons due to its immersing plotlines.

Followers of Bob's Burgers have been quite eager to see what the upcoming 20th episode of the animated series' current season has in store for them, especially after Bob's Burgers season 13 episode 19 saw an interesting progress with Teddy's narrative.

Bob's Burgers season 13 episode 20 will revolve around an old, broken radio

What to expect in Bob's Burgers season 13 episode 20?

Scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 9 pm ET, the upcoming episode of the Fox animated show has been titled Radio No You Didn't. The writer and director for the new episode are yet to be revealed by the network. The official synopsis for season 13's episode 20, given by Fox, reads as follows:

"Bob tells Linda and the kids the story behind an old, broken radio that used to belong to his grandmother Alice and the part it played in her discovery that a German spy lived in her building."

The official brief description for episode 20 suggests that it will be intriguing as Bob reveals to the kids and Linda the story behind a broken, old radio. The new episode will also see Bob telling his family that the radio belonged to grandmother Alice. As such, the audience will also witness how the radio played a huge part in making Alice find out that a German spy used to live in her apartment building.

What happened last time on the show?

Bob's Burgers @BobsBurgersFOX Who lives in an apartment above a burger restaurant? Who lives in an apartment above a burger restaurant? https://t.co/kbPNW5X2FG

Episode 19, titled Crab-solutely Fabulous, saw the Belcher kids becoming a significant part of the Crustacean Nation Wrestling Federation. They were seen putting together an act of consumed wrestling.

The episode also showcased the children recruiting Teddy as their nemesis on stage. Teddy was seen joining them inside the wrestling ring. However, the wrestling match unexpectedly turned out to be quite arduous for Teddy. In the episode, viewers also saw Linda trying to develop a 21-day habit.

The voice cast members for Bob's Burgers season 13

The official cast list for the show's current season includes:

H. Jon Benjamin as Bob Belcher

John Roberts as Linda Belcher

Dan Mintz as Tina Belcher

Eugene Mirman as Gene Belcher

Larry Murphy as Teddy

Kristen Schaal as Louise Belcher

Season 13 of the animated show premiered on Fox on September 25, 2022. As per the official description of the series, given by Rotten Tomatoes:

"Bob Belcher is a third-generation restaurateur who runs Bob's Burgers with his loving wife and their three children. Bob believes his burgers speak for themselves and isn't afraid to offer a variety of off-beat creations."

Bob's Burgers @BobsBurgersFOX



Check out the latest episode on No better way to start the week than with some coffee and Bob's Burgers.Check out the latest episode on @hulu No better way to start the week than with some coffee and Bob's Burgers.Check out the latest episode on @hulu! https://t.co/XVMpznBole

The synopsis further states:

"Bob's wife, Linda, supports his dream but is becoming sick of the slow times, as the restaurant is constantly in danger of going out of business. Despite the challenges, which includes consistent harassment from Linda's ex -- a health inspector -- Bob tries to keep the grill sizzling."

Watch episode 20 of Bob's Burgers season 13, which will arrive on Fox on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes