Bob's Burgers season 13 episode 14 release date, air time, promo, and more details

Bob's Burgers season 13 is all set to make its return with a new episode this Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on the Fox TV Network. Apart from being the creator of the sitcom, Loren Bouchard is also the developer of the animated series alongside Jim Dauterive.

Viewers have been quite thrilled to see what new adventure the upcoming episode will bring, especially since Bob's Burgers season 13 episode 13 was full of pretty entertaining sets of events, including Louise getting accused of theft at her school.

Bob's Burgers season 13 episode 14 has been titled These Boots Are Made for Stalking

Bob's Burgers season 13 episode 14 will focus on Tina

Scheduled to debut on March 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET, the highly awaited episode 14 of the animated sitcom has been titled These Boots Are Made for Stalking. The director and writer of the new episode are yet to be disclosed.

The official synopsis for These Boots Are Made for Stalking, released by Fox Channel, reads as follows:

"When the coolest teens she's ever seen start coming into the restaurant, Tina decides she needs to be just like them; Gene and Louise get into a battle of wills over stinky socks."

The brief official description for the latest episode provides viewers with intriguing hints regarding what to expect from episode 14, which will primarily focus on Tina.

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see her attempting to look and be like some of the coolest teenagers she sees coming to the restaurant. It will also feature Louise and Gene ending up in a tricky situation after battling it out over some stinky and gross socks.

A brief recap of Bob Burgers season 13 episode 13

In the preceding episode 13 of the animated series' latest season, titled, Stop! Or My Mom Will Sleuth!, the audience saw Louise being suspected of stealing another fellow student's toy by the school staff.

The episode also showcased Linda trying to figure out exactly what happened and whether or not Louise was truly responsible for the theft. In this episode, viewers also saw Bob helping Teddy make an adequate design for a business card.

The official synopsis and voice cast of Bob's Burgers season 13

Season 13 of the animated sitcom was released on Fox on September 25, 2022. The synopsis for the show, as released by Rotten Tomatoes, states:

"Bob Belcher is a third-generation restaurateur who runs Bob's Burgers with his loving wife and their three children. Bob believes his burgers speak for themselves and isn't afraid to offer a variety of off-beat creations."

The synopsis continues:

"Bob's wife, Linda, supports his dream but is becoming sick of the slow times, as the restaurant is constantly in danger of going out of business. Despite the challenges, which includes consistent harassment from Linda's ex -- a health inspector -- Bob tries to keep the grill sizzling."

The lead voice cast list for the Fox animated series' latest season includes:

H. Jon Benjamin as Bob Belcher

Dan Mintz as Tina Belcher

John Roberts as Linda Belcher

Eugene Mirman as Gene Belcher

Kristen Schaal as Louise Belcher

Larry Murphy as Teddy

Don't forget to watch episode 14 of Bob's Burgers season 13, which airs on March 5, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET on Fox.

