What time will Family Guy season 21 episode 19 air on Fox? Release date, plot, and more details

Season 21 of Family Guy is all set to return with a new episode this Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 9.30 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST), exclusively on Fox. The upcoming episode of the fan-favorite animated sitcom will also be available on Hulu for streaming, along with previous episodes. Seth MacFarlane and David Zuckerman are the developers for the show, which has gained a lot of popularity over the past 20 seasons, owing to its entertaining plotlines.

Family Guy fans have been eagerly waiting to see how episode 19 of the long-running sitcom's current season will unfold, especially after Family Guy season 21 episode 18, titled Vat Man and Rob 'Em, had a series of intriguing events, including Peter starting to work as a night watchman at Pawtucket Brewery.

The episode also showcased Peter turning the brewery into an after-hours bar, with the help of his friends. So, without further ado, let's dive right in to find out all about the upcoming episode of the show's latest season, ahead of the episode's arrival on Fox.

Family Guy season 21 episode 19 has been titled, From Russia with Love

Family Guy season 21 episode 19 plot explored

Scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 9.30 pm ET, the highly anticipated new episode of the Fox animated show's latest season has been titled, From Russia with Love. While the director and writer for the upcoming episode are yet to be disclosed, the official synopsis for season 21 episode 19, From Russia with Love, given by Fox, reads as follows:

"After Brian's Instagram is hacked, Meg takes Stewie and Brian to Russia, only to realize she'd rather stay there; Lois reverts to her tormented teenage self when Quagmire starts dating her high school bully."

The official description for episode 19 provides the audience with clues regarding what to expect from the new episode, and by the looks of it, it is evident that the upcoming segment will be full of some pretty interesting and unexpected events. Viewers will see Meg realizing that she likes Russia more than where she lives, after she goes there with Brian and Stewie, when the Instagram account of Brian gets hacked.

The new episode will also display Quagmire beginning to date the person who bullied her in high school. In the upcoming episode, the audience will also see Lois reverting to her tortured teenage self after learning about Quagmire dating her high school bully. Thus, the audience is in for an engaging new episode.

Take a closer look at the voice cast members for Family Guy season 21

The promising voice cast list for the animated sitcom's current season includes:

Seth MacFarlane as the voice of Peter Griffin, Brian Griffin, Stewie Griffin, and Glenn Quagmire

Seth Green as the voice of Chris Griffin

Alex Borstein as the voice of Lois Griffin

Mila Kunis as the voice of Meg Griffin

Patrick Warburton as the voice of Joe Swanson

Arif Zahir as the voice of Cleveland Brown

Season 21 of the show was first released on Fox on September 25, 2022. As per the official synopsis, the sitcom follows the adventures of a "dysfunctional family":

"In a wacky Rhode Island town, a dysfunctional family strives to cope with everyday life as they are thrown from one crazy scenario to another."

Don't forget to watch episode 19 of Family Guy season 21, which will arrive on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 9:30 pm EST on Fox.

