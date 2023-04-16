What time will Family Guy season 21 episodes 16 and 17 air on FOX? Release date, what to expect, and more

Family Guy is all set to return this week with two new episodes, much to the amazement of fans. The long-running show, which has been around since the 1990s, is hardly an uncommon name around the globe. The latest episodes will see more drama, satirical wisdom, and a lot more of the Griffins, especially Peter.

Titled The Bird Reich and A Bottle Episode, respectively, the 16th and 17th episodes of the latest season will premiere on FOX on April 16, 2023, at 9 pm EST It will also be available for streaming on Hulu.

Both episodes have received a logline from the network and look interesting. For the past few weeks, the show has only released one episode per week. However, this week will make a variation that is bound to be welcomed by the fanbase.

Family Guy episodes 16 and 17 synopses: A pet's death and saltwater taffy sales

Family Guy is almost impossible to predict, with its wit and humor doing rounds in the most offbeat ways. However, it seems that this week's episodes will be extra special since some extra bizarre things will occur in the episodes.

Episode 16 already sounds interesting due to the title, i.e., The Bird Reich. Anyone who reads it with the smallest amount of concentration will figure out what it sounds like. This episode will also deal with Peter trying to take advantage of his workplace in the event of a pet's death.

Moreover, this episode will see some drama with Stewie and Brian, with the former causing the latte to give up writing. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Peter tries to take advantage of a work policy granting leave in the event of a pet's death; Stewie causes Brian to give up writing."

Meanwhile, the 17th episode also has its share of fun things, which will see Stewie and Brian trying to sell saltwater taffy going door to door. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Lois is blocked from a vacation rental app and accused of stealing; Stewie and Brian try to sell saltwater taffy door to door."

More about Family Guy

The American animated sitcom by Seth MacFarlane for the Fox Broadcasting Company is easily one of the most popular shows of all time. Premiering in 1999, the series became the first animated show to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

It follows the dysfunctional Griffins family, led by parents Peter and Lois. The series mixes elements of satire, absurdism, and metafictional cutaway gags.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Peter Griffin and his family of two teenagers, a smart dog, a devilish baby and his wife find themselves in some of the most hilarious scenarios."

It is currently in its 21st season and has already been renewed for the 22nd and 23rd seasons.

Family Guy airs every Sunday on FOX. All the previous episodes of Family Guy are available for streaming on Hulu.

