Bob's Burgers season 13 episode 21 on Fox: Release date, air time, plot, and more

Bob's Burgers is all set to return to TV screens this week with an all-new episode. With the finale of the 13th season quite close, this episode should provide more of the drama and wild comedy expected from this hilarious series. Like other weeks, this week's episode will also contain a mix of fortunes for Bob Belcher and his family as they find themselves in absurd situations.

Titled Mother Author Laser Pointer, this episode of the popular show will premiere on May 14, 2023, at 9 pm EST on FOX. This episode will focus on Linda's accidental kidnapping and the kids' attempt at helping Mr. Frond (voiced by David Herman) and his cat.

The season finale for season 13 is set to air on May 21, 2023, meaning that this should be the penultimate episode of the season.

This upcoming episode will also be available for streaming on Hulu on May 15, 2023.

Bob's Burgers season 13 episode 21 synopsis: A series of mishaps, once again

One of the primary appeals of Bob's Burgers has always been the absurd situations that the characters find themselves in. While not all of these absurd situations are meaningless, some are plain hilarious. It seems this week will focus on one such incident.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by FOX, reads:

"In this episode, Linda (voiced by John Roberts) almost accidentally kidnaps a children’s book author, leading to a series of hilarious mishaps and misunderstandings. Meanwhile, the kids band together to help Mr. Frond get his cat out of a tree in front of the school. As they work to rescue the furry feline, they get into some sticky situations of their own."

This episode will see Bob's wife, Linda, accidentally kidnapping a children's book author. As funny as this sounds, the show should be able to carve out a fun narrative through it.

Sadly, no teaser or sneak peek for the upcoming episode is available. FOX has not disclosed much more detail either.

Bob's Burgers premiered on January 9, 2011

The phenomenal comedy show, Bob's Burgers, originally premiered on January 9, 2011, on FOX. Created by Loren Bouchard, this series centers around parents Bob and Linda and their three children, Tina, Gene, and Louise, of the Belcher family, who run a burger business.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"Bob Belcher is a third-generation restaurateur who runs Bob's Burgers with his loving wife and their three children. Bob believes his burgers speak for themselves and isn't afraid to offer a variety of off-beat creations. Bob's wife, Linda, supports his dream but is becoming sick of the slow times, as the restaurant is constantly in danger of going out of business. The main competition to Bob's Burgers is a busy pasta joint located across the street that is run by Bob's nemesis, Jimmy Pesto. Despite the challenges, which includes consistent harassment from Linda's ex - a health inspector - Bob tries to keep the grill sizzling."

After a slow start in the first season, the series soon gained momentum and became one of the top-rated animated shows in the US. The voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin as Bob Belcher, Dan Mintz as Tina Belcher, Eugene Mirman as Gene Belcher, John Roberts as Linda Belcher, and Kristen Schaal as Louise Belcher.

All the episodes of Bob's Burgers are available for streaming on Hulu.

