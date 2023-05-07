The Simpsons season 34 episode 20 release date, air time, plot, and more

Season 34 Episode 20 of The Simpsons will be released on Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 8 pm ET on the FOX channel. The show has managed to create a monumental legacy, further helping to create a blueprint for future shows like Family Guy, American Dad!, Bob's Burgers, South Park, etc. The ongoing season's finale will air on May 21, 2023.

The show has several talented voice actors, including Dan Castellaneta (Homer Simpson, Abe Simpson, Krusty the Clown, etc) Julie Kavner (Marge Simpson, Patty, Selma Bouvier, etc), Nancy Cartwright (Bart Simpson, Maggie Simpson etc), Yeardley Smith (Lisa Simpson), Hank Azaria (Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Apu Nahasapeemapetilan, etc.) and Harry Shearer (Ned Flanders, Mr. Burns, Dr. Hibbert (1990–2021), Waylon Smithers, Principal Skinner, and Reverend Lovejoy, among others).

The Simpsons season 34 episode 20 will have Rob Lowe as the guest star

The upcoming episode of The Simpsons is titled The Very Hungry Caterpillars. It was written by Brian Kelley and will see Rob Lowe guest starring this episode by providing the voice for Cousin Peter.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"When a plague of insects shuts down Springfield, the Simpsons face their greatest challenge yet -- spending time in lockdown with each other."

Episode 20 will give the audience a callback to the time when the world stood still for several months due to a deadly pandemic. Springfield got infested by millions of insects and this forces the town to go under lockdown. But this is harder than anyone can expect since whenever the family is together, there is nothing but trouble.

Aside for the previous installment, epsiode 19 of The Simpsons was titled Write Off This Episode. Having aired on April 30, 2023, the episode was directed by Matthew Nastuk and written by J. Stewart Burns. This installment had a major focus on characters Marge and Lisa who ventured together to start a joint charity because the former was lured by the prospect of charity fundraising.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"When Marge and Lisa start a charity together, Marge is seduced by the money and prestige of big charity fundraising."

What is The Simpsons about?

Created by Matt Groening for the Fox Broadcasting Company, The Simpsons showcases the exploits of the Simpson family who reside in the fictional town of Springfield. The family consists of parents Homer and Marge and their three children - Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. The show sheds major light on themes like American culture, society, and life in general.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads:

"This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not a typical family man. A nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him."

It continues:

"The family includes loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. Other Springfield residents include the family's religious neighbor, Ned Flanders, family physician Dr. Hibbert, Moe the bartender and police chief Clancy Wiggum."

The show first premiered on December 17, 1989. Ever since then, it has been on the air, making it the longest-running American animated series, longest-running American sitcom, and the longest-running American scripted primetime television series in history. Since its debut, the series has bagged 35 Primetime Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, and two Peabody Awards.

